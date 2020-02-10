White Supremacist pleads guilty in Las Vegas Bomb Plot case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – A self-described white supremacist pleaded guilty to collecting materials and planning to bomb a synagogue or anti-defamation league office or shoot people in a fast food restaurant or bar, the LGBTQ, in Las Vegas on Monday -Customers.

The 24-year-old Conor Climo stood rigidly in the yellow prison and replied, “Yes, your honor.” The US District Judge James Mahan questioned him about encrypted Internet chats with an FBI informant and his membership in the Fire War Division, an offshoot of a U.S. president. resident neo-Nazi group called the Nuclear Weapons Division.

Climo said he has “materials that are required to make a destructive device, your honor.” He pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered firearm.

His prisoner garb was in contrast to the military combat gear he was wearing when interviewed by a local television news team in September 2016 when he was patrolling an area with an assault rifle, survival knife, and extended-capacity ammunition magazines. The police said at the time that he had not been arrested because Nevada does not prohibit open firearms.

Climo, a former security guard, was arrested on August 8 and remains in federal custody. He admitted on Monday that he is now taking prescription medication without giving his diagnosis. During the monitored release after detention, he is subjected to psychiatric treatment and surveillance by an electronic computer in accordance with his consent. He cannot have weapons.

Climo could be behind bars for two to three years in the conviction on May 14. He could have been up to ten years old and fined $ 250,000 if convicted in court. His public defense lawyer Paul Riddle, who was appointed by the court, declined to comment in court.

FBI lead agent in Las Vegas Aaron Rouse, who was on trial with a contingent of local and state law enforcement agencies, later declared Climos’s plea for success in “proactive enforcement” and agency collaboration.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in Las Vegas began investigating Climo in April. Climo spent several months telling the informant about the detailed plans to set fire to a synagogue near his home, according to court evidence. He told the agents that an attack would “maintain his ideology” and help spread his message, and that he wanted other people to join him to shoot people who were fleeing the flames.

The nuclear weapons division has been linked to several murders, including the death of two men in an apartment in Tampa, Florida in 2017. The group “encourages and may even commit violent attacks on people of Jewish religion, homosexuals, African Americans, and federal infrastructure,” wrote a US judge when she denied Climo’s application for release last August.

Climo has also created a diary with sketches of attacks on an LGBTQ bar in Las Vegas in the tourist corridor in downtown Fremont Street and a McDonald’s restaurant, the judge said.

The FBI seized an AR-15 assault rifle and a repeating rifle from Climo’s house when he was arrested. The agents reported finding hand-drawn schematics and components of a destructive device, including flammable liquids, oxidizers, and circuit boards.

