White supremacist Augustus Invictus kidnapped a woman at gunpoint: the cops

White supremacist Augustus Sol Invictus allegedly abducted his wife at gunpoint in front of their children and forced her to cross state borders, police records said.

Invictus, who legally changed his name to Austin Gillespie, was arrested on Monday in Florida for kidnappings, aggravated domestic violence and the possession of a gun during a crime. The incident began in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on December 12, when he allegedly put a pistol on his wife's head and forced her to go to Florida with him. Later, she was able to escape to South Carolina, where she spoke with the police.

Invictus is a prominent white supremacist and was a speaker at the 2017 murderous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. He is also a lawyer and unsuccessful political candidate, and participated in the organization of the legal defense of other members of the movement. He has already been charged with domestic violence, the Huffington Post reported in 2017, but has never been charged.

That changed last month, according to a police report reviewed by The Daily Beast.

In an interview with the police, Invictus' wife said to them, "Augustus held a gun over his head and forced him to accompany him to Jacksonville, Florida. This incident happened in the presence of their children, ”on December 12. After arriving in Florida, she "was able to separate from her husband and take refuge in Rock Hill with their children".

It is not known how long she would have been detained in Florida and whether her children were with her at the time. His interview with the police took place on December 22.

Invictus appears to have stayed in Florida, where he was arrested as an "out of state fugitive," reported journalist Nick Martin.

Police told the Associated Press that Invictus had been spotted at the home of a relative in Brevard County, Florida, and had been arrested at a nearby gymnasium.

