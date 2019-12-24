White Sands National Monument designated as the newest national park in the US UU.

Loading...

The United States has its 62 national park. The White Sands National Monument in southern New Mexico has been officially designated as White Sands National Park. Legislation to redesign White Sands was included in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020. The US House of Representatives. UU. The representatives passed the law on December 11 and the Senate followed on December 16. President Donald Trump signed the bill on December 20. Located in the Tularosa basin, White Sands is one of the great natural wonders of the world. According to the National Park Service, the 275 square miles of desert make White Sands the largest plaster dune field in the world. Plaster is a common mineral in rocks around the world and is extremely soft. It can easily decompose, and the grains reflect the light, instead of allowing it to pass, which gives off its snowy appearance, according to the park's service. What allows gypsum sand to form is water. The park service says that White Sands is a "humid environment" with 100% humidity. The dunes at White Sands probably began to form 7,000 to 10,000 years ago when Lake Otero began to dry, according to the park's service. Wind, with some dunes traveling up to 12 to 13 feet per year, there is a shallow layer of water beneath the dunes that the park service says, "acts like a glue", keeping the dunes in place. According to the park service, Multiple commercial interests attempted to extract the gypsum dunes at the beginning of the 20th century, but none succeeded due to the low market value of raw gypsum sand. But those attempts pushed local residents to press to protect the dune fields. White Sands was named a national monument in 1933 during the last days of the administration of President Herbert Hoover.

