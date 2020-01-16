White House violated law by freezing aid to Ukraine, government watchdog says

The White House violated federal law by refusing to provide security assistance to Ukraine, an action central to the removal of President Donald Trump, a federal surveillance agency said on Thursday. The Government Accountability Office said in a report that the Office of Management and Budget had broken the law by delaying aid, which Congress passed less than a year ago, saying: “The president is not not vested with the power to ignore or modify such duly promulgated law. ” The aid in question was suspended last summer on Trump’s orders but was released in September after a whistleblower’s complaint was made public.READ FULL REPORT HERE The independent congressional agency said the OMB had violated the Impoundment Control Law by delaying Congressional security assistance authorized for Ukraine for “political reasons” rather than technical budgetary reasons. “Faithful execution of the law does not allow the president to substitute his own political priorities for those that Congress cites in the law,” the agency’s general counsel, Thomas Armstrong, wrote in the report. Capitol Hill seized the report as evidence of a lawless white house headed by Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who is a key figure in Trump’s dismissal investigation. He is still officially the director of the ‘OMB. “Congress is making funding decisions, and the Trump administration’s illegal impoundment of these vital national security funds has been a brazen attack on the checks and balances inherent in our democracy,” said the president. from the House Appropriations Committee Nita Lowey, DN .Y “Since this illegal conduct threatened our security and undermined our elections, I am even more convinced that the House chose the right path by removing President Trump. No one is above the law. ”OMB argued that dress was appropriate and necessary. We do not agree with GAO’s opinion. OMB uses its allocative power to ensure taxpayers’ money is spent properly according to the President’s priorities and the law, “said OMB spokesperson Rachel Semmel. Trump has been removed from office last month for abuse of power to pressure Ukraine to investigate its Democratic rivals as the Senate is scheduled to start trial on Thursday. GAO result finds White House budget office “withheld funds for an unauthorized reason in violation of “the Water Control Act, a federal law that requires the executive to spend money allocated by Congress. The Water Control Act Water is rigorously respected by career managers in agency budget offices, who may have serious difficulties in raping it.

The White House violated federal law by denying security assistance to Ukraine, an action central to the removal of President Donald Trump, a federal surveillance agency said on Thursday.

The Government Accountability Office said in a report that the Office of Management and Budget had broken the law by blocking aid, which Congress passed less than a year ago, saying, “The president is not not vested with the power to ignore or modify such duly promulgated law. ”

The aid in question was suspended last summer on the orders of Trump, but was released in September after a whistleblower’s complaint was made public.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

The independent agency, which reports to Congress, said the OMB had violated the Impoundment Control Law by delaying Congress-approved security assistance for Ukraine for “political reasons Rather than for technical budgetary needs.

“Faithful enforcement of the law does not allow the president to substitute his own political priorities for those that Congress has promulgated,” the agency’s legal counsel, Thomas Armstrong, wrote in the report.

Democrats in Capitol Hill have seized the report as evidence of a lawless white house led by acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who is a key figure in Trump’s dismissal investigation. He is still officially the director of OMB.

“Congress is making funding decisions, and the Trump administration’s illegal impoundment of these vital national security funds has been a brazen attack on the checks and balances inherent in our democracy,” said committee chair House credits Nita Lowey, DN.Y. “Given that this illegality of conduct threatened our security and undermined our elections, I am even more convinced that the House has chosen the right path in removing President Trump. No one is above the law.”

OMB argued that the suspension was appropriate and necessary.

“We do not agree with GAO’s opinion. OMB uses its allocation power to ensure that taxpayers’ money is spent properly in accordance with the President’s priorities and the law, “said OMB spokesperson Rachel Semmel.

Trump was removed from office last month for abusing his power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals when he refused aid, and for obstructing congressional investigation. The Senate is scheduled to begin its trial Thursday.

The GAO finding concludes that the White House budget office “withheld the funds for an unauthorized reason in violation” of the Impoundment Control Act, a federal law that requires the executive branch to spend money allocated by Congress.

The law on the control of impoundment is rigorously respected by the persons in charge of career in the budgetary offices of the agencies, which can be confronted with serious difficulties to violate it.

.