White House unveils Middle East peace plan - despite Palestinian rejection: NPR

Palestinian protesters in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip portray President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against Trump’s expected announcement of a peace plan on Tuesday.

President Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, which he hopes will bring about “the deal of the century.” But the Palestinian leadership, which cut ties with the US government through a series of pro-Israeli moves, has already rejected the plan.

Along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the president should announce the plan that had been in the making since the government’s first few days when Trump entrusted senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner with the task of forging the elusive deal.

The day before, the president met separately with Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, leader of the Israeli alliance Blue-White, Netanyahu’s main political opponent. Both Netanyahu and Gantz have expressed their approval of the plan.

President Trump (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak to the media about the West Wing Colonnade ahead of Monday’s White House meetings.

Netanyahu called the plan “a historic vision of peace” and thanked the President “for everything you did for Israel”, including recognizing Jerusalem as the capital.

Trump said on Monday that the Palestinians “probably don’t want (the plan) first,” but “I think in the end they will.”

“It’s very good for them. In fact, it’s too good for them,” he said.

“So we’ll see what happens,” he said. “We won’t make a deal without them. And that’s fine.”

After Trump ordered the U.S. embassy to move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the Palestinians largely cut ties with the White House. The move, however, proved extremely popular with the Israelis.

A spokesman for the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, on Monday urged Arab and Muslim ambassadors not to attend Tuesday’s “catastrophic announcement”. The spokesman said the Palestinian Authority sees the ceremonies as “a conspiracy to undermine the rights of our Palestinian people and to thwart the establishment of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh said Monday in the West Bank city of Ramallah that the proposed agreement “is not a basis for resolving the conflict”.

In June, the White House released the first half of its peace proposal: a $ 50 billion investment plan that was billed as a “new vision” for the Palestinian Territories. The United States has made the creation of the mutual fund conditional on the Palestinians accepting the second political part of the peace plan released on Tuesday.

Trump claimed Monday that many Arab countries like the plan. “You think it’s great. You think it’s a great start.”

The plan includes proposals on several key issues that have been major obstacles to progress in previous attempts to achieve full peace. They include:

Israeli settlements in the West Bank

In April, Netanyahu promised to annex the West Bank settlements to increase support for his right-wing electoral base. He later extended this promise to annex the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, where the Palestinians are looking for their own state. At the end of last year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States did not consider settlements to be a violation of international law, picking up on decades of U.S. policy that settlements are an obstacle to peace.

Palestinian statehood

Palestinians have long sought their own state, and much of the international community has supported this desire. In 2002, President George W. Bush called for a Palestinian state as part of his Road Map for Peace. In 2009 Netanyahu supported a “demilitarized” Palestinian state, but by 2015 he had reversed the course and declared his own policy “null and void”.

Palestinian Right of Return

Around 750,000 Palestinians were expelled during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. More than seven decades later, Israel denies first-generation Palestinian displaced persons and their descendants the right to return to communities where they have been displaced or abandoned.