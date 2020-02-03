White House seems to calm the fear of the coronavirus

National security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday, “there is no reason for Americans to panic” about the Wuhan corona virus, and says the threat is “low risk” in the United States. “At the moment there is no reason for Americans to panic. This is a low risk, we think, in the US,” he said during an interview on “Face The Nation” from CBS, and added that the virus was a ” top priority “is for President Donald Trump and the administration is” taking steps to keep Americans safe. ” There are more than 16,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and more than 200 people have died. All but one of the dead were in mainland China. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the 2019-2020 flu season is predicted to have eleven cases. The flu virus has infected 19 million Americans across the country and killed at least 10,000 people this season alone. The White House announced on Thursday a coronavirus task force that “will guide the government’s efforts to control, control and reduce the spread of the virus.” It is headed by Alex Azar’s Secretary of Health and Human Services and includes members of the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Homeland Security and others. On Saturday, the Pentagon announced that Defense Secretary Mark Esper would request approved military accommodation for up to 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined on arrival in the United States due to virus travels due to possible virus contamination. Countries are now sending airplanes to evacuate their citizens from the infection zone and are imposing travel bans or restrictions on travelers from China. DHS has announced that it will start enforcing travel restrictions that should take effect on Sunday evening in an attempt to control the virus outbreak. “These steps will also speed up the processing of US citizens returning from China and ensure that resources are focused on the health and safety of the American people,” said DHS Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf in a statement. “We realize that this can cause more stress and increase the travel time for some people, but health and safety experts agree that these measures are needed to control the virus and protect the American people. ” Nearly 60 million people are stuck in Chinese cities as international researchers race to develop a vaccine and stop it from spreading.

