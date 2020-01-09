White House proposes radical overhaul of federal environmental reviews

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The Trump administration announced Thursday that it intends to revise the federal environmental review process, implementing substantive legislative changes for the first time in 40 years to modernize and streamline major reviews infrastructure projects across the country.

The move has won praise from industry and conservative politicians and condemnation from environmental groups who say it is just one more proposal by President Donald Trump to gut necessary protections.

“There is nothing more detrimental to the development of transportation, drinking water and energy infrastructure than the broken environmental assessment and authorization process for the United States. Today, the administration has taken another step forward by bringing logic and rationality to the federal bureaucracy, “said Representative Rob Bishop, R-Utah.

“Reducing layoffs, improving coordination with states and tribes, clarifying ambiguous terms and setting deadlines for completing paperwork is the 20/20 vision we needed,” said Bishop. “Left-wing special interest groups will continue to shout bloody murder, but these actions by President Trump will ensure that the government works better for everyone.”

In the announcement to “modernize” the law on national environmental policy, the White House noted that it had not been fully updated for more than 40 years and that it got bogged down with exams which take an average of almost five years to complete, and in the case of motorways, an average of seven years.

“Obtaining approval for roads, bridges, airports, railways and waterways has been significantly hindered by existing regulations,” said the White House.

The proposed rule would set deadlines of two years for the completion of environmental impact studies and one year for the completion of environmental assessments. It also specifies page limits.

Vicki Patton, general counsel for the Environmental Defense Fund, called the move “illegal” and taking the country in the wrong direction.

“The Trump administration’s effort to find loopholes in long-standing protections under national environmental policy law would put communities at risk and worsen climate change,” she said. “The Trump administration has a legal and moral duty to protect all Americans, especially our children, from climate pollution and industrial environmental threats.”

Similar critics have come from the Center for American Progress.

Today’s decision is not to “streamline” or “modernize,” as the Trump administration claims, said Cindy Goldfuss, the organization’s chief executive. “It’s about paving the way for more polluting pipelines and dirty fossil fuel projects – simple and simple.” If finalized, the proposed settlement would give the Trump administration the ability to go through project approvals without considering long-term impacts. “

But the American Energy Alliance praised Trump for being bold enough to try to depoliticize the environmental review process.

“Americans need (and deserve) updated infrastructure to safely take them where they need to go and ensure that reliable and affordable energy arrives in their cities, communities, businesses and homes,” said Thomas Pyle, president of the alliance. “Radical environmental groups have twisted the intent behind NEPA and taken advantage of the legal system to their advantage in a coordinated effort to slow and stop progress, and I welcome the news that President Trump plans to stop them in his engagement to make America even bigger. “

The Western Caucus also welcomed Trump’s decision, with representative Doug Lamalfa, R-Calif., Noting that residents of his state can no longer bear the long delays in forest management and power line cleaning projects. California had its worst forest fire season on record in 2018.