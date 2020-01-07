White House favors a light touch when regulating AI

Loading...

The White House has issued principles for regulating the use of artificial intelligence that require as little government interference as possible and only offer broad guidelines to federal agencies. In fact, the principles can deter AI regulation at a time when many think this is increasingly necessary.

Michael Kratsios, chief technology officer of the United States, will announce the principles on Wednesday at CES in Las Vegas. They come at a critical moment for the development of AI and for America’s position as a global standard bearer.

The guidelines can shape the development of a wide range of valuable and critical technologies, from autonomous vehicles to new medical imaging devices. They are surrounded by growing concerns about the uncontrolled spread of AI devices, especially facial recognition, and while other countries are trying to set their own technology standards, for example by building autonomous weapons or penetrating surveillance infrastructure. Some experts wonder whether the principles might be too vague to do much well.

Prior to the announcement, Kratsios told WIRED that the guidelines are intended to ensure that AI is developed safely, transparently and in a way that reflects American principles. This is crucial, he says, when authoritarian rivals such as China and Russia pursue their own aggressive AI agendas. “The values ​​we hold dear are ingrained in them,” says Kratsios.

The principles state that when drafting regulations “federal agencies must take into account fairness, non-discrimination, openness, transparency, safety and security.” They also require as little regulation as possible, with a “risk analysis and cost-benefit analysis”. regulatory action. And they stipulate that every regulation must reflect “scientific evidence and feedback from the American public.” After a 90-day period for public input, agencies have 180 days to plan the implementation of the principles.

The White House apparently only wants America to define the rules of the road when it comes to AI. The US has so far rejected cooperation with other G7 countries on a project known as the Global Partnership on AI, which strives for shared principles and regulations.

Keep reading

Kratsios says he hopes that other countries will follow the leadership of America in developing their own regulations for AI. The White House has suggested that the G7 plan would stifle innovation with bureaucratic interference. “The best way to prevent authoritarian use of AI is to ensure that America and its international partners remain global hubs of innovation, develop technology and ways that are consistent with our values,” says Kratsios.

But some observers wonder how effective the principles will be. “Much of this is open to interpretation by each individual agency,” says Martijn Rasser, a senior fellow at the Center for New American Security and the author of a recent report calling for more government investment in AI. “Everything that a desk produces can be shot, given the vagueness,” says Rasser. “It would be easy for anyone to lobby against what is being proposed.”

Rasser also says that the US may have less influence if it insists on going alone. “It is potentially disturbing,” he says. “There is a disadvantage that we take a different path to other countries.”

The principles are just the latest US efforts to shape AI worldwide, a few days after the Commerce Department announced new export controls on US AI software. These rules, announced on Friday, prohibit US companies from selling “software specially designed to automate the analysis of geospatial images” outside the US except in Canada.

AI algorithms are skilled at interpreting aerial photos, and the controls are intended to limit the ability of rivals such as China to use American software to develop military drones and satellites. But regulating software exports is notoriously difficult, especially when many important algorithms and data sets are open source.

.