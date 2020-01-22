White House Farm killer plans new call after television series showing alibi scene

Jeremy Bamber, the killer convicted at the heart of the critically-acclaimed TV show, says he now has “the ultimate alibi” to prove he didn’t kill his family

The dramatization of the fatal shootings of five members of the Bamber family at White House Farm in Tolleshunt D’Arcy, Essex, on August 6, 1985, captured viewers. Former model Sheila ‘Bambi’ Caffell, 28, obsessively portrayed Prince Harry’s ex-Cressida Bonas, reportedly first killed her parents, Nevill and June Bamber, and six-year-old twins, Nicholas and Daniel , before turning the gun on itself. However, a police investigation later involved his adoptive brother, Jeremy Bamber, then 24, and he is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted in Chelmsford Crown Court in 1986.

The opening episode of the ITV drama, which also stars Stephen Graham from Line of Duty and Gemma Whelan from Game Of Thrones, reproduced the real Bamber moment (played by Freddie Fox) expected outside the closes with police after calling for help at 3:30 a.m. These officers decided that it was not safe to enter the farm without armed reinforcement after thinking that they had spotted movements at an upstairs window. When help finally arrived at 7 a.m., armed officers thought they heard a noise upstairs, but on examination, everyone in the house was already dead.

Bamber, now 59, says these deviations and the delay in entering the house prove that he was not responsible for the massacre, in which 25 shots were fired at point-blank range from a rifle fitted with a silencer. “ This is the ultimate alibi that I was in the company of dozens of police officers when it was clear that one or more people lived in the house and that I was found guilty of the murder, ” he said. told a Mirror reporter from his cell at Wakefield prison. . He thinks the noise the police heard could have been Sheila shooting herself.

He is now planning to use this “evidence” in a new appeal after his legal team last year asked the Criminal Matters Review Board to ask him to disclose evidence never seen before. The previous appeals were dismissed.

Author Carol Ann Lee, whose non-fictional account The Murders At White House Farm was cited for research by the creators of the program, is unequivocal in her belief that Bamber is guilty. In the book, she quotes one of the first police officers on the scene, Sergeant Chris Bews, as admitting that they were mistaken in thinking they saw movement in an upstairs window.

“As we walked away (from the farm), I thought we saw something else move, a shadow, something like that,” he said. “We looked up and after searching for a few minutes, I was convinced that it was perhaps a part in the glass that lighted up the light slightly when you looked at it.”

Someone else who has absolutely no doubts about Bamber’s guilt is his former brother-in-law, Colin Caffell (described on screen by Mark Stanley). As the drama shows, he and Bamber were united by their common sorrow in the days following the murders. “Initially, I was willing to be on Jeremy’s side,” said Colin.

At first, he was too shocked to deal with the horror of what had happened, but when the details finally leaked out, he immediately knew that Sheila, who had mental health issues, was not responsible. “After people explained the circumstances to me, I said,“ Sheila couldn’t have done that. ”She had never picked up a rifle in her life and certainly never knew how to shoot one. or recharge one. “He added,” (This drama) exonerates him. “

