One night in August 1985, five members of the same family were murdered in an Essex farmhouse. The horrific murders involving two six-year-old boys will now be the subject of a non-fiction game about ITV that is said to provide “fascinating insights” into the development of the incident.

When does White House Farm run on TV?

The six-part drama White House Farm begins on Wednesday, January 8th at 9 p.m. on ITV.

What does White House Farm do?

On the night of August 6, 1985, five people were shot and killed at the White House Farm. The victims were all related, including parents Nevill and June Bamber, their adoptive daughter Sheila Caffell, and their two sons Daniel and Nicholas.

The police initially believed that Sheila, who was suffering from schizophrenia, had committed the murders before killing herself. Weeks later, her adoptive brother Jeremy Bamber was arrested in connection with the crime and convicted of the murders in October 1986.

The jury’s verdict revealed that Bamber staged the scene to accuse Sheila and get a great inheritance. He was sentenced to life without parole, but his innocence continues to this day and his lawyers have repeatedly tried to have the case reviewed.

ITV’s dramatization of the story is written by Kris Mrksa (The Slap) and Giula Sandler in collaboration with Colin Caffell, whose wife and twin sons were killed in the murders.

Mrksa said, “This is an incredibly compelling true crime story, but it is the human dimension of these events that has fueled my imagination, especially after reading Colin Caffell’s book. So much discussion of the case focused on controversial legal details, however I wanted to tell this story in a way that did justice to the devastating emotional truth of what was happening. ”

ITV chief of drama Polly Hill, who commissioned the series, said: “White House Farm is a fascinating glimpse into what happened on that fateful night in August 1985 and the subsequent search for the truth during the police investigation . “

She continued: “Kris Mrksa’s screenplays are fascinating and are perfectly underlined by the brilliance of Paul Whittington’s direction. I want to thank them and the brilliant cast together with (Executive Producer) Willow Grylls and New Pictures for doing a really outstanding drama which we are very happy about at ITV. “

The convicted murderer Jeremy Bamber is played by Freddie Fox (Year of the Rabbit), while Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) takes on the role of DS Stan Jones, the police officer who first doubted Sheila’s involvement in the murders.

The cast also includes Stephen Graham (The Irishman), Gemma Whelan (Gentleman Jack), Mark Stanley (Sanditon), Alexa Davies (Dead Pixels), Cressida Bonas (The Bye Bye Man), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) and Amanda Burton (Waterloo Road) and Nicholas Farrell (Thirteen).

Is there a trailer for the White House Farm?

Yes, you can check it out below.

