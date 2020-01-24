ITV’s latest drama White House Farm has so far been a hit with viewers, but some are disappointed with the lack of accuracy.

The six-part series, based on the real murders of the Bamber family in 1985, left some fans frustrated because of the attention to detail.

6

White House Farm is based on the real murders of the Bamber family and plays Freddie FoxCredit in the lead: ITV

After the first episode was broadcast on January 8, a viewer went to a Facebook group to share his opinion about the change.

Revealing that he had worked with police officers for 25 years, he posted: “There is always an” artistic license “in TV dramas, but when a drama is based on real events and claims to have been thoroughly investigated, you would expect some accuracy .

“On the ITV drama White House Farm, which is based on a tragic real-life event in Essex in 1985, much of the story is about the police response and the investigation.

“It’s pretty frustrating to see that no effort was being made at the time to investigate Essex Police vehicles,” he continued.

6

The six-part series also plays Stephen Graham as DCI Taff JonesCredit: ITV

6

Some viewers point to various inaccuracies in the showCredit: ITV

“In 1985, the Essex police had very distinctive markings on their vehicles and used mainly Ford vehicles such as the Granada and Sierra (although there were a few Maestro pandas and of course Range Rovers on the highways.”

He then explained the differences between the vehicles used in the show and those in the 1980s, he added: “The panda cars would have had a black and white checkered design on the front doors, centered only with the Essex Force Crest.

“Larger vehicles, such as the Ford Granada, had a full-length yellow stripe with an additional black and white window pane underneath and had very distinctive roof signs.

6

The most important problem of a fan was the Essex police cars of the 80s: Alamy

“While this may seem pedantic to some, those interested in the history of police vehicles and those connected with the past and present of the Essex Police, murmur of disgust can be heard in the lack of authenticity.

“I am interested in police history, in particular vehicles, and have gathered a lot of information over the years,” he added.

Some fans, however, defended the show and beat the ‘unfair expectations’ of people.

One person wrote: “I came across the photo online and knew that many in the group would find it interesting because of the vehicles on it.

6

Jeremy brutally murdered his adoptive parents Nevill and June Bamber, his adopted sister Sheila Caffell and her six-year-old twin sons. Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

“It seemed a bit too neat and tidy for a crime scene, so it was clearly an ITV photo shoot.”

They added, “I don’t blame them, because unless they have the real house to work with, it won’t be real. I was surprised by the debate that got it going.

“I think some of the guys in the group have unfair expectations from TV producers / directors, and as you must have read, you sometimes ignore the advice they seek from serving and former police officers.”

The real White House Farm Murders took place on the night of 6 to 7 August 1985 near the village of Tolleshunt D’Arcy in Essex.

Preview of White House Farm sees Jeremy Bamber flirting with Brett Collins after the death of the family

6

Jeremy is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of paroleCredit: PA: Press Association

The only surviving family member was distraught Jeremy, who told the police that his schizophrenic sister had done it and then committed suicide.

But the truth was that Jeremy, then 24, had killed his adoptive parents, Nevill and June Bamber, his adopted sister Sheila Caffell and her six-year-old twin sons Daniel and Nicholas – with his father’s gun.

He is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of conditional release.

British actor Freddie Fox takes on the role of Jeremy in the ITV series, while Stephen Graham portrays DCI Taff Jones.

White House Farm will take place at ITV on Wednesday at 9 p.m.