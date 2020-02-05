White house farm cast | Meet the stars of ITV’s new true crime drama

Based on a true story, ITV’s new factual drama White House Farm introduces us to Jeremy Bamber (played by Freddie Fox), whose family is murdered in their Essex farm in August 1985.

After the fateful night, a policeman (played by Mark of Addy from Game of Thrones) will stop at nothing to discover what really happened at White House Farm.

These are the cast and characters you should meet, including interviews with the cast …

Who is Jeremy Bamber? Jeremy Bamber is a young man who lives a few miles from the farm, White House Farm, and the caravan park of his adoptive and religious parents, Nevill and June. On a fateful night in August 1985, the police receive a furious phone call from him and claim that he just heard from his father that his adoptive sister, Sheila, has gone mad – and that she has a gun.

Speak against RadioTimes.com, Freddie Fox revealed that he had initially thought about approaching the real Jeremy Bamber when he was cast in the “enigmatic” role, but changed his mind. You can read the full interview here.

When asked about his character, Fox added: “The Jeremy Bamber that I play is, I think, initially charming and certainly something that you pull towards him, something that you cannot quite place. Much description of him at the time, which I found very interesting, (describes) that he brought an atmosphere into every room where he was. Didn’t quite know what that atmosphere meant, but it was something that didn’t make you feel at ease. “

Where have I seen Freddie Fox before? Fox recently played the gentle Wilbur Strauss in the mini-series Year of the Rabbit, played a leading role in Russell T Davies’ Channel 4 Cucumber series and played in various films, including The Three Musketeers, Victor Frankenstein and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword .

Who is DS Stan Jones? DS Stan Jones is called to a crime scene in a sleepy village in Essex, where five members of the same family were shot in the family’s farm. At a glance it seems an open and closed case, but Jones, who is assigned to take care of the family, has his own suspicions …

Speak against RadioTimes.com, Mark Addy joked about the physical inequality between himself and the real Stan Jones. “The real Stan: tall, skinny. Yes, very different from me, “he said. “But it’s about trying to find the essence of who these people are and what theirs are, and how it affects them and what it … for Stan it’s about seeking justice … That was what drove him to continue go on, stay on it, if it’s told, just leave it, go away with the family.

“And he just can’t let it go. I can’t let it go. Because he can see things (evidence of the crime scene) being taken … the police dug pits so they could burn all these bloodstained mattresses and … literally set it on fire. “

“Where have I seen Mark Addy before? The Full Monty actor played Robert Baratheon in the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones of HBO and played a leading role in A Knight’s Tale, the television series Atlantis (as Hercules), New Blood and The Syndicate.

Who is Colin Caffell? Father of twin six-year-old boys, Nicholas and Daniel, is worried about his ex-wife Sheila, who is being treated for schizophrenia. His boys tell him that they are nervous about staying in their openly religious grandparents’ house in Essex, and he drops them off there with their mother.

Speak against RadioTimes.com, Mark Stanley revealed that he had spoken with the real Colin Caffell during the character’s investigation.

“We’ve been on the phone for a few hours, and when you talk to someone you’ve never met before about something as sensitive as this, it’s been a long time, a long time, trying to walk on eggs about how you’re doing asks specific questions about certain things, “Stanley said. “I had his book (” In Search of the Rainbow’s End “) as a reference, but Colin simply said openly, you can ask me anything. If I don’t feel comfortable, I’ll tell you, but I don’t feel offended if you have asked.

“We went through his personal relationships with every member of every person who was involved in the tragedy. Especially the father and mother of Jeremy and Sheila, June and Neville. “

Where have I seen Mark Stanley before? You may recognize Mark Stanley as professor Bhaer from the BBC’s mini-series Little Women; as Lord Babington in Sanditon of ITV; and more recently as Frank is missing in BBC One’s Elizabeth. He also appeared in Game of Thrones and The Little Drummer Girl.

Who is Sheila Caffell? Sheila has schizophrenia, while her ex-husband Colin has custody of their twin sons. In the summer of 1985, she and her sons travel to her adoptive parents’ farm for a vacation.

Where have I seen Cressida Bonas before? The actress previously played in Tulip Fever, such as Mrs. Steen; The Bye Bye Man; and Dr. Thorne.

Who is Ann Eaton? Ann is a cousin of Sheila and Jeremy, and lives close to their parents’ farm. As the series progresses, she begins to suspect that the theory of suicide by the police is incorrect.

“I think Ann knew that Sheila was unable to do such a thing,” Gemma Whelan said RadioTimes.com. “And that, regardless of her state of mind, she worshiped her children and that she would not do that in any way. And so, if not Sheila, then who?

“Jeremy behaved extremely unusually for someone who had just lost his family. And of course Ann is his cousin, she knows him. And she just felt that something was wrong. She has discovered very strange behavior from Jeremy. She thought something was wrong, so she is motivated. She went into it deeper and took on the case, if you want, in a rudimentary way. “

Where have I seen Gemma Whelan before? You will probably recognize Gemma Whelan for her roles as Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, and as Marian Lister in the historical drama Gentleman Jack. She also played in Upstart Crow, Horrible Histories and The End of the F *** ing World – and she also plays a leading role in Emma Austen’s latest film version of Jane Austen.

Who is DCI Thomas ‘Taff’ Jones? When Thomas ‘Taff’ Jones appears on the scene after an alleged suicide in a farm in Essex, he is under pressure from high-ups and the press and can quickly ignore any suggestion that the case is not as simple as it seems.

Where have I seen Stephen Graham before? Netflix fans will recognize Stephen Graham for his recent role as Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano in The Irishman. He has also appeared in Line of Duty, The Virtues and Rocketman, and is known for his breakthrough role as Combo in This is England.

Who is Julie Mugford? Julie is Jeremy’s girlfriend and supports him after the heinous murders in his farm.

“From reading the scripts and research and meeting Paul (Whittington, the dreictor), and talking about it, there are so many layers to this story and so many layers to her (Julie),” Alexa Davies told RadioTimes.com. “And so many things to consider; I mean, she was 20 years old when this happened, and she was given the choice at the age of 20 to choose whether she did the right thing and went to the police, even though she had no evidence and she didn’t “it really has no reason to think anyone would believe her.

“Or to keep it to herself for the rest of her life, which would be a very selfish thing to do, but she was 20 and in love and just wanted to get married and have her life with this man.”

Where have I seen Alexa Davies before? The actress played Aretha Garry in Raised By Wolves, Betsey Fletcher in Harlots, Young Rose in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Kate in Detectorists.

Who is Heather Amos? Heather is Colin’s partner and effective stepmother of the twins.

Where have I seen Grace Calder before? Calder is set Tessa is the upcoming Channel 4 drama series Deadwater Fell and previously played in Outlander and Fight the Good Fight.

Who is David Cousin of Sheila and Jeremy, he supports his sister Ann and her suspicions about the police verdict.

Where have I seen Richard Goulding before? Goulding has played Prince Harry twice, in Mike Bartlett’s King Charles III and in the satirical series The Windsors. He also played in Ripper Street, Fresh Meat, Brexit (as Boris Johnson) and Traitors.

Who is Nevill Bamber? A rich farmer and adoptive father of Sheila and Jeremy. He lives with a June farm in the quiet village of Tolleshunt D’Arcy, Essex.

Where have I seen Nicholas Farrell before? The Chariots of Fire actor played more recently in The Iron Lady, Thirteen, Legend and Testament of Youth.

Who is June Bamber? A deeply religious mother and grandmother, who has strong ideas about how to best raise the adoptive daughter’s twin boys.

Where have I seen Amanda Burton before? Burton played in a wide range of series, including Silent Witness, Waterloo Road, Midsomer Murders, Pollyanna and The Level.

The six-part drama White House Farm will be broadcast on ITV on Wednesday at 9 p.m.