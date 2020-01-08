White House Farm Cast | Meet the stars of ITV's new drama about true crime

Loading...

Based on a true story, ITV’s new drama White House Farm Jeremy Bamber (played by Freddie Fox) introduces us, whose family is murdered in their Essex farmhouse in August 1985.

After the fateful night, a policeman (played by Game of Thrones’ Mark Addy) won’t shy away from anything to find out what really happened at White House Farm.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2PaEgVzLac (/ embed)

Here are the performers and characters you have to meet, including interviews with the performers …

ITV

Who’s Jeremy Bamber? Jeremy Bamber is a young man who lives a few miles from the family farm, White House Farm and Caravan Park, owned by his adoptive parents Nevill and June. On a fateful night in August 1985, the police received a desperate call from him saying that he had just learned from his father that his adoptive sister Sheila had gotten angry – and that she had a gun.

Speak with RadioTimes.com, Freddie Fox revealed that he had originally thought about approaching the real Jeremy Bamber when he was cast as the “riddle” but had changed his mind. You can read the full interview here.

When asked about his character, Fox added: “The Jeremy Bamber I play is, in my opinion, charming at first and definitely something that draws you to him, something that you can’t quite categorize. A lot of description of him at the time I found it very interesting (describes) that he brought an atmosphere into every room he was in. I didn’t know exactly what that atmosphere meant, but it was something that was wrong you feel pretty good. “

Where have I seen Freddie Fox before? Fox recently starred in Wilbur Strauss in the Year of the Rabbit miniseries, starred in Russell T. Davies’ Channel 4 series Cucumber, and starred in several films including The Three Musketeers, Victor Frankenstein and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Mark Addy plays DS Stan Jones

Who is DS Stan Jones? DS Stan Jones is called to a crime scene in a sleepy village in Essex, where five members of the same family were shot in the family farm. At first glance, it looks like an open case, but Jones, who has been assigned to look after the family, has his own suspicions …

Speak with RadioTimes.comMark Addy joked about the physical dissimilarity between him and the real Stan Jones. “The real Stan: tall and thin. Yes, very different from me, ”he said. “But it’s about finding out who these people are and what theirs are and how it affects them and what it is. For Stan, his only concern is to seek justice. That was what made him go on, hold on to it. If he is told, just leave it, go away, take care of the family.

“And he just can’t let it go. I can’t let it go. Because he can see things (evidence from the crime scene) being taken … the police helped dig pits to burn all those bloodstained mattresses and .. literally set on fire. “

“Where have I seen Mark Addy before? The full Monty actor played Robert Baratheon in HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones and starred in A Knight’s Tale, the TV series Atlantis (as Hercules), New Blood and The Syndicate.

Mark Stanley plays Colin Caffell

Mark Stanley plays Colin Caffell

Who is Colin Caffell? Colin is father to Nicholas and Daniel, two six-year-old boys, and is concerned about his ex-wife Sheila, who is being treated for schizophrenia. His boys tell him that they are nervous about staying with their overtly religious grandparents in Essex and that he will drop them off with their mother there.

Speak with RadioTimes.comMark Stanley revealed that he had spoken to the real Colin Caffell when researching the character.

“We spoke on the phone for a few hours. When you talk to someone you have never met about something so sensitive, it is a long time, long time trying to walk around on eggshells as you ask specific questions about certain things, ”said Stanley. “I had his book (” In Search of the End of the Rainbow “) for reference, but Colin just said frankly, you can ask me anything. If I don’t feel well, I’ll tell you, but I won’t be offended feel that you asked.

“We went through his personal relationships with every member of every person involved in the tragedy. Especially the parents of Jeremy and Sheila, June and Neville. “

Where have I seen Mark Stanley before? You might recognize Mark Stanley as Professor Bhaer from the BBC mini-series Little Women. as Lord Babington in ITV’s Sanditon; and more recently than Frank in BBC One’s Elizabeth is missing. He has also appeared in Game of Thrones and The Little Drummer Girl.

Cressida Bonas plays Sheila Caffell

Who is sheila caffell? Sheila suffers from schizophrenia while her ex-husband Colin has custody of her twin sons. In the summer of 1985, she and her sons go on vacation to their adoptive parents’ farm.

Where have I seen Cressida Bonas before? The actress was previously seen in Tulip Fever as Mrs Steen. The bye man; and Doctor Thorne.

Gemma Whelan plays Ann Eaton

Gemma Whelan plays Ann Eaton

Who is Ann Eaton? Ann is a cousin of Sheila and Jeremy and lives near their parents’ farmhouse. As the series progresses, she begins to suspect that the police’s suicide theory is incorrect.

“I think Ann knew that Sheila was unable to do that,” said Gemma Whelan RadioTimes.com, “And that regardless of her state of mind, she worshiped her children and there was no way that she would do it. And if not Sheila, who is?

“Jeremy was extremely atypical for someone who had just lost his family. And of course Ann is his cousin, she knows him. And she just felt that something was wrong. She discovered a very strange behavior from Jeremy. She felt that something was wrong that motivated her. She looked at it in more depth and dealt with the case in a rudimentary manner. “

Where have I seen Gemma Whelan before? You will likely recognize Gemma Whelan for her roles as Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones and Marian Lister in the drama Gentleman Jack. She has also starred in Upstart Crow, Horrible Histories and The End of the F *** ing World – and she will also be featured in the latest film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

Stephen Graham plays DCI Thomas Taff Jones

Stephen Graham plays DCI Thomas “Taff” Jones and Mark Addy plays DS Stan Jones

Who is DCI Thomas Taff Jones? When Thomas ‘Taff’ Jones arrives at the scene of the crime after a suspected suicide in a farmhouse in Essex, he is put under pressure by high-ups and the press.

Where have I seen Stephen Graham before? Netflix fans will recognize Stephen Graham for his recent role as Anthony ‘Tony Pro’ Provenzano in The Irishman. He also played in Line of Duty, The Virtues and Rocketman and is known for his breakout role as a combo in This is England.

Alexa Davies plays Julie Mugford

Alexa Davies plays Julie Mugford

Who is Julie Mugford? Julie is Jeremy’s girlfriend and supports him after the terrible murders in his family farm.

“When you read the screenplays, research, meet Paul (Whittington, the Dreictor) and talk about it, this story has so many facets and Julie has so many facets,” said Alexa Davies RadioTimes.com, “And so many things to consider; I mean, she was 20 years old when that happened, and she had the choice at the age of 20 to decide whether to do the right thing and go to the police even though she had no evidence and didn’t. I really have no reason to believe that anyone would believe her.

“Or to keep it to himself for the rest of her life, which would be very selfish, but she was 20 and in love and just wanted to get married and have her life with this man.”

Where have I seen Alexa Davies before? The actress played Aretha Garry in Raised By Wolves, Betsey Fletcher in Harlots and Young Rose in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Kate in Detectorists.

Grace Calder plays Heather Amos

Grace Calder plays Heather Amos

Who is heather amos? Heather is Colin’s partner and effectively the twins’ stepmother.

Where have I seen Grace Calder? Calder is ready to play Tessa is the upcoming Channel 4 drama series Deadwater Fell and has previously starred in Outlander and Fight the Good Fight.

Richard Goulding plays David

Richard Goulding plays David

Who is david The cousin of Sheila and Jeremy supports his sister Ann and her suspicion of the police verdict.

Where have I seen Richard Goulding before? Goulding has played Prince Harry twice, in Mike Bartletts King Charles III and in the satirical series The Windsors. He also played in Ripper Street, Fresh Meat, Brexit (as Boris Johnson) and Traitors.

Nicholas Farrell plays Nevill Bamber

Nicholas Farrell plays Nevill Bamber

Who is Nevill Bamber? A rich farmer and adoptive father of Sheila and Jeremy. He lives in a farmhouse in the quiet village of Tolleshunt D’Arcy in Essex.

Where did I see Nicholas Farrell? The actor “Chariots of Fire” has appeared in “The Iron Lady”, “Thirteen”, “Legend” and “Testament of Youth”.

Amanda Burton plays June Bamber

Amanda Burton plays June Bamber

Who is June Bamber? A deeply religious mother and grandmother who has strong ideas on how best to raise her adoptive daughter Sheila’s twin boys.

Where have I seen Amanda Burton before? Burton has appeared in a number of series, including “Silent Witness”, “Waterloo Road”, “Midsomer Murders”, “Pollyanna” and “The Level”.

The six-part drama White House Farm starts on Wednesday, January 8th at 9 p.m. on ITV