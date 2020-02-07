White House announces the death of Al Qaeda leader Qassim al-Rimi

The White House announced on Thursday evening that Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of the terrorist group Al Qaida on the Arabian Peninsula, was killed in an air raid in Yemen. CNN reported last week that the US was attacking Rimi, which led the terrorist franchise in Yemen, which has repeatedly shown interest in attacking the United States, an American official said. The Pentagon did not comment when it was asked about the report at the time. The US government had offered a $ 10 million reward for information about Rimi. The news comes after several other successful US military efforts to remove leading leaders from the Middle East. President Donald Trump ordered an American air strike in January to kill the highest Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, and in October ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a nocturnal attack by US forces on his compound in northern Syria. like Baghdadi and Soleimani, the death of the leader of AQAP is still an important moment. Rimi has been an American target since the start of Trump. Rimi was the target of a raid in January 2017 on an al-Qaeda compound in Yemen that led to the first US military combat death under the president, a senior US military official then told CNN. Rimi accused Trump and condemned the operation in an 11 minutes recording days after the raid, saying that “the new White House fool got a painful blow to his face.” The death of Rimi further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qaeda movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security, “said the White House in a statement on Thursday.” , our interests and our allies are safer as a result of his death. We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who want to harm us. “Rimi, formerly the military chief of AQAP, became the leader of the group following a drone attack in 2015 in which Nasir al-Wuhayshi claimed Rimi published a video with supporters to attack the United States shortly thereafter and insisted that “all of you should aim and collect your arrows and swords against it.” Many observers regard AQAP as the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, branch. of Al Qaeda since its founding in 2009. The group claimed responsibility for the 2015 attack at the office of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, killing 12 people, although experts could not confirm that the group was behind the attack The US has tried to exploit al Qaeda through the chaos of the civil war in Yemen to establish a refuge, but the number of US military attacks has fallen sharply in recent years. The US Army launched 131 air strikes in Yemen in 2017 and carried out 36 attacks in 2018, almost all of them aimed at Al Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula. Last April, the US military launched a series of six air strikes in Yemen, aimed at the al-Qaeda partner there.

The White House announced on Thursday evening that Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of the terrorist group Al Qaida on the Arabian Peninsula, was killed in an air raid in Yemen.

CNN reported last week that the US had launched a strike against Rimi, who led the franchise of the terrorist group in Yemen, who had repeatedly shown an interest in attacking the United States, an American official said. The Pentagon did not comment when it was asked about the report at the time.

The US government had offered a $ 10 million reward for information about Rimi.

The news comes after several other successful US military efforts to remove leading leaders from the Middle East. President Donald Trump ordered an American air strike in January to kill the highest Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, and in October ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a nocturnal attack by US forces on his compound in northern Syria.

Although not at the same level as Baghdadi and Soleimani, the death of the leader of AQAP is still an important moment. Rimi has been an American target since the start of Trump. Rimi was the target of a raid in January 2017 on an al-Qaeda compound in Yemen that led to the first US military combat death under the president, a senior US military official told CNN at the time.

Rimi taunted Trump and condemned the operation in a shot of 11 minutes days after the raid, saying that “the new White House fool got a painful slap on his face.”

Rimi’s “death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qaeda movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” the White House said in a statement Thursday. “The United States, our interests and our allies are safer as a result of his death. We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who want to harm us.”

Rimi, formerly the military chief of AQAP, allegedly became the leader of the group following a drone attack in 2015 that killed Nasir al-Wuhayshi. Shortly thereafter, Rimi published a video with supporters to attack the United States and insisted that “all of you should aim and collect your arrows and swords on it”.

Many observers regard AQAP as one of the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, branch of Al Qaeda since its founding in 2009. The group claimed responsibility for the 2015 attack on the offices of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris involving 12 people the life came experts could not confirm that the group was behind the attack.

The US has tried to prevent Al Qaeda from exploiting the chaos of the civil war in Yemen to establish a refuge, but the number of American strikes has fallen sharply in recent years.

The US Army carried out 131 air strikes in Yemen in 2017 and carried out 36 attacks in 2018, almost all of them aimed at Al Qaida on the Arabian Peninsula. Last April, the US military launched a series of six air strikes in Yemen, aimed at the al-Qaeda partner there.

