White Ball Tempo battery is being reunited for the first time in 14 months

The pace trio rarely joined white balls immediately after a test summer in cricket, while young faces often get the chance to join the group.

Loading

Ahead of last year’s World Cup, Hazlewood was absent due to injury, while Steve Smith and David Warner still released their locks.

The rare trip away this week in the middle of the Australian summer has, however, led to a clear change.

Coach Justin Langer and injured all-rounder Sean Abbott are practically the only players missing from the first choice squad.

“This is a reflection of where the Quicks are based on the summer they had. The Quicks are rested,” said substitute coach Andrew McDonald.

“And we also had a lot of four-day tests, which gave us the opportunity to get our Quicks up and running and move on to this one-day series.

Pat Cummins warms up in Mumbai before Australia’s first international match against India

“The eyelash has always been the strongest, but we often saw rotations when bowling.

“This time we see Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood and [Kane] Richardson together as a quartet, thanks to them and their preparation.”

Loading

Their constant rotation has forced Australia to learn how to play without them more often than they would prefer.

The trio have only played 16 games at ODIs, while the Australians have played 18 games without all three since the 2015 World Cup ended.

The next World Cup is still more than three years away, but preparations have already started in India.

White ball cricket became an important topic in 2020. Most players are expected to play at home in India at the Twenty20 World Cup in October.

“There is no doubt that there is some overlap where the T20 team is headed,” said McDonald.

“You see Ashton Agar in this group, but there is also a medium order, which is probably not as explosive as a T20 group with Marnus [Labuschagne] and Peter Handscomb.

“There is still a big focus on cricket over 50.

“This is the best Australian team that can bring Australia out, and I think the move to Twenty20 Cricket is obviously worth it by itself.”

AAP

Most seen in sports

Loading