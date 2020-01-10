Whistleblowers in Iraq and Syria helped the US kill Iranian General Soleimani

Loading...

(Reuters) – Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has arrived in Damascus airport in a vehicle with dark tinted glass. Four soldiers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards rode with him. They parked near a flight of stairs leading to a Cham Wings Airbus A320 destined for Baghdad.

According to an employee of the Cham Wings airline, who described the location of their departure from the Syrian capital to Reuters, neither Soleimani nor the soldiers were registered in the passenger manifest. Soleimani avoided using his private plane because he was increasingly concerned about his own safety, said an Iraqi security source who knew about Soleimani’s security precautions.

The passenger flight would be the last from Soleimani. Missiles fired by an American drone killed him when he left Baghdad Airport in a convoy of two armored vehicles. The man who met him at the airport was also killed: Abu Mahdi Muhandis, deputy head of the Iraqi People’s Mobilization Force (PMF), the Iraqi government’s umbrella organization for the country’s militias.

Iraqi investigations into the strikes that killed the two men on January 3 began a few minutes after the US strike, two Iraqi security officials told Reuters. National security officers blocked the airport and prevented dozens of security officers, including the police, passport officers and intelligence officers, from leaving the airport.

Combination of file photos with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander of the people’s mobilization forces, and the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani.

Investigators focused on how alleged whistleblowers at Damascus and Baghdad airports worked with the U.S. military to determine and locate Soleimani’s position. Two employees of Cham Wings Airlines from Syria, a private commercial airline headquartered in Syria in Damascus.

The investigation is led by Falih al-Fayadh, who acts as Iraq’s national security advisor and head of the PMF. This agency coordinates the mostly Shiite Iraqi militias, many of which are supported by Iran and have close ties to Soleimani.

The National Security Agency investigators have “strong evidence that a network of spies at Baghdad Airport was involved in disclosing confidential security information,” when Soleimani arrived in the United States, one of Iraqi security officials told Reuters.

The suspects include two security officers at Baghdad airport and two Cham Wings employees – “one spy at Damascus airport and another working on the plane,” the source said. The National Security Agency investigators believe that the four suspects who were not arrested were part of a larger group of people who provided information to the U.S. military, the official said.

The two Cham Wings employees are being investigated by Syrian secret services, the two Iraqi security officials said. The Syrian Intelligence Directorate did not respond to a request for comment. In Baghdad, national security agents are investigating the two airport security officers who are part of the National Facility Protection Service, said one of the Iraqi security officials.

“Initial results from the Baghdad investigation team suggest that the first reference to Soleimani came from Damascus Airport,” said the official. “The task of the airport cell in Baghdad was to confirm the arrival of the destination and details of its convoy.”

The Iraqi National Security Agency’s media office did not respond to requests for comments. The Iraqi mission to the United Nations in New York did not respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Department of Defense did not want to comment on whether informants in Iraq and Syria were involved in the attacks. US officials working on anonymity condition told Reuters that the United States had closely followed Soleimani’s movements for days before the strike, but declined to say how the military found its location on the night of the attack have made.

According to a Cham Wings manager in Damascus, airline employees were prohibited from commenting on the attack or the investigation. A spokesman for the Iraqi civil aviation agency, which operates the country’s airports, declined to comment on the investigation, but said it was routine after “such incidents that include senior officials”.

Soleimani’s plane landed at Baghdad Airport at around 12:30 p.m. on January 3, two airport officials said, citing footage from his surveillance cameras. The general and his guards left the plane on a flight of stairs directly to the tarmac and bypassed customs. Muhandis met him in front of the plane and the two men got into a waiting armored vehicle. The soldiers guarding the general piled up in another armored SUV, the airport officials said.

While the airport security officers were watching, the two vehicles drove down the main road leading to the airport, officials said. The first two US missiles hit the vehicle with Soleimani and Muhandis at 12:55 p.m. Seconds later, the SUV was hit with its safety.

As commander of the elite Quds of the Revolutionary Guards, Soleimani led secret operations abroad and was a key figure in Iran’s long campaign to drive US forces out of Iraq. He has led covert operations and cultivated militia leaders in Iraq for years to expand Iranian influence and fight the interests of the United States. Reuters reported on Saturday that Soleimani had been secretly launching intensified attacks on US forces stationed in Iraq from October and equipped Iraqi militias with sophisticated weapons to carry them out.

The attack on the general sparked widespread outrage and vows of revenge in Iran, which responded Wednesday with a missile attack on two Iraqi military bases that house US troops. Neither Americans nor Iraqis were killed or injured in the strike.

In the hours after the attack, investigators investigated all incoming calls and text messages from the airport’s night shift personnel to find out who might have alerted the United States to Soleimani’s movements, the Iraqi security officials said. National security officials held hours of interrogations with airport security and Cham Wings officials, the sources said. A security guard said agents had interviewed him 24 hours before they released him.

For hours they told him who he was talking to or writing to before Soleimani’s plane landed – including any “weird requests” related to the Damascus flight – and confiscated his cell phone.

“You asked me a million questions,” he said.

(Written by Michael Georgy; edited by Brian Thevenot)