Whispering Hills brings Silent Hill to Fallout 4

It is disconcerting that we have not yet seen Silent Hill return. Since the cancellation of Silent Hills, directed by Hideo Kojima, Konami has kept the IP inactive. However, with the success that Capcom had in turning its Resident Evil franchise back into the survival and terror genre, there was hope that Konami would follow the trend with his beloved IP Silent Hill.

We may not have anything official in the process yet, but the fan base is bringing Silent Hill to other games that should give fans something to enjoy while we wait for Konami to make a move. The last thing we are discovering is a Fallout 4 mod known as Whispering Hills. This mod adds a lot of thick fog, sound effects and familiar monsters.

Featured in the underworld, you'll find similar Silent Hill monsters, which include nurse adaptations, twin screams, mutated dogs and even a Pyramid Head version. Within the mod, you will find a day and night cycle in which you can be dragged into the Otherworld facing a rather grotesque set of creatures lurking in the fog.

Released on October 16, 2019, the mod recently had a new update that the development group has described as Whispering Hills 2 Definitive Edition. With the new update, players can adjust the different effects of the foggy weather, while the mod update also presents a more fluid transition to the Otherworld. In addition, there will be a new selection of music that should avoid sounding repetitive.

You can enjoy the Fallout 4 Whispering Hills mod right now, although you will need a copy of Fallout 4 to enjoy it. For more information on Whispering Hills, you can access the mod page here. As for Fallout 4, the video game has been available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

