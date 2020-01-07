Whirlwind trip still worthwhile for father of Flames ’Rasmus Andersson

Loading...

CHICAGO – During the Peter Andersson period with the New York Rangers, his father Åke made an unforgettable trip to the Big Apple, the only time he would see his boy on NHL ice cream.

“He cried the whole game,” Peter remembered. “And I know the feeling.”

Peter is unlikely to moisten tissues at the United Center on Tuesday, but there is certainly no doubt about what it means for the 54-year-old to see his own son, Rasmus, skate at the highest level of hockey.

Wait until you hear his travel schedule for this whirlwind week …

Mr. Andersson, who spent parts of two seasons with the Rangers and Florida Panthers in the early 1990s, is now head coach of the Malmo Redhawks in the Swedish Hockey League.

On Saturday, around the same time that the Flames left on their annual Fathers / Mentors Trip, he sat behind the couch in the Malmo Arena for an overtime loss to Orebro.

His team is back in action against Farjestad on Thursday.

In between, he will traverse the Atlantic and fly nearly 14,000 kilometers in the air so he can see Rasmus play one match – Tuesday’s tilt against the Blackhawks in Chicago (6.30 pm MT, Sportsnet West / Sportsnet 960 The Fan).

On Sunday, unable to come to Minnesota early enough for the Flames’ firefight over the Wild, he instead traveled directly from Copenhagen to Windy City.

He joined the rest of the fathers / brothers / uncles / etc. to view Monday’s training at the United Center, with the entire group then en route to a tour of the historic Wrigley Field.

After Tuesday’s game, he says goodbye to Rasmus again. His return trip includes a flight to Stockholm, followed by a three-hour drive to Karlstad to get back to work with his own team.

“It’s pretty hectic,” Peter acknowledged.

Some may call it crazy.

“No, it was the easiest decision ever,” he insisted on Monday’s training, parked next to his boy in the visitors’ dressing room at the United Center. “I’m so happy I could come, because last year I couldn’t, because you don’t want to miss a game of coaching. I can’t miss a game. I miss two training sessions, but I have other coaches who provide the training sessions.

“So I’m really happy that it went that way. If I were alone here today, I would have.”

Flames interim skipper Geoff Ward gets it.

He is a father of four, including two children involved in NCAA sports – his son Cody as a video coach for the Canisius Golden Griffins hockey team, his daughter Kylie as midfielder in the lacrosse team of Merrimack Warriors.

Calgary Flames newly appointed head coach Geoff Ward speaks with the media after training in the Saddledome on November 29, 2019.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

“It’s so hard with how much time you spend working as a coach,” Ward said. “But it is also important to find the time to really support your family when they do things that are important to them, because they do so much for you and sacrifice so much for you to continue your coaching career. And I think it’s important that they look back.

“I really like to see my children play sports or whatever they are doing. It gives me great pleasure to see them do that and to be on their way to what their goals and dreams and ambitions are. I think it is important that they know that you think it is important and I think they will enjoy the support if you are able to go.

“I know I am talking to Ras, he is always looking forward to seeing his father come by. And I know that my daughters and sons are looking for opportunities when I can see them playing. “

Both Anderssons were even tickled that Peter could sneak away from his work for part of this special journey, even if he would eventually spend more time in the air than in the arena.

As a bonus he probably sees a lot of Rasmus against the Blackhawks, with all indications that the 23-year-old Tuesday will work with captain Mark Giordano on the top pair of Calgary.

“We immediately talked about it, that if (Malmö) had no game, we would try to make it happen and the dates went out perfectly for his schedule, although he couldn’t make it to Minny,” Rasmus said. “It clearly means a lot to me. Just to have it on hand, even if it’s only two days, it’s still a lot of fun. “

The kind of pleasure that Peter, whose only other live glimpse of his son came to Flaming C last spring during the playoffs last spring, thinks more hockey parents should experience.

“We don’t have this in Sweden and I’m actually going to try to bring it up – if we could do this back in Sweden, to bring mothers or fathers or whatever,” he said. “I love doing it.”

wgilbertson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @WesGilbertson