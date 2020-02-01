Whirlwind goes further for Christine Sinclair in the aftermath of world record | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“They’re pretty sick. I’m probably wearing them for the next few games,” she said, laughing.

Back at the hotel, the 36-year-old from Burnaby B.C. was greeted by a congratulatory video under the supervision of midfielder Sophie Schmidt with friends and former teammates from the university, club and Canada. Robyn Gayle, a former teammate of Canadian team staff, decorated a room with photos that documented her career.

“It was very embarrassing but very special,” Sinclair said.

As you would expect, her phone is blown up. But she only made two phone calls, both to her family.

“I hope people understand that I will come back to them slowly in the coming days because it has been a lot, it is overwhelming.”

Then there was a wave of interviews on Thursday. Sinclair, though not a fan of the spotlight, was a trooper.

“I’m not going to lie. Breaking the record is a burden off my shoulders,” she said. “Now I can just go out and enjoy it and help Canada qualify for the Olympics, because that’s the real focus , now that goal is out of the way. “

The support of Sinclair set in motion her former retired American Abby Wambach, who had achieved 184 goals. And while the Canadian skipper is as modest as they come, she enjoys seeing a Maple Leaf on top of the list of targets forever.

“I’m a proud Canadian. I’m proud that a Canadian is at the top of the list, I’m not going to lie,” she said.

“It’s pretty cool to have a Canadian at the top of the list in a so-called hockey country,” she added.

Sinclair also noted the growth of the game in Canada and the support the program has received over the years.

“This environment was never the most comfortable for me,” she said, waving at the cameras around her. “But at the same time, I am proud to represent women’s football. I am proud that people care about them.

“When I first joined the national team, my first World Cup (in 2003), I don’t even think people knew it happened (back) in Canada. It was remarkable to see the change in that. And it only gets bigger and better. Knowing that I have been a small part of that is quite special. “

Asked what she has to say to children looking up to her, Sinclair said: “Strive higher. Follow your crazy dreams. For me it was coincidence football, it was sport. To this day, I mean that I don’t think I worked a day in my life. If you are so passionate about what you do, you are willing to do extra work.

“I, my teammates, are proof that those dreams sometimes come true.”

After her record-breaking performance, Sinclair caught the attention of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. In a letter to Sinclair issued by FIFA, Infantino offered his “warm congratulations on this historic and exceptional achievement.”

“This achievement rewards your excellent 20-year career at the highest level, which could only be achieved thanks to your tremendous commitment, exemplary motivation, hard work and incredible passion for our wonderful game,” he wrote. “Your human qualities and skills, not to mention your remarkable contribution to the popularity and growth of women’s football or soccer, deserve our admiration.”

The FIFA boss noted that Sinclair had made 290 appearances for Canada in five FIFA Women’s World Cups and three Olympic Games.

“Congratulations again, dear Christine, and thank you for communicating the positive message of football, promoting its image and benefits, and a great example and role model for anyone who wants to forge a career in football,” he added .

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, Canada Soccer President Steven Reed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among those who also sent congratulations via social media after the game. Just like Wambach and fellow American Mia Hamm, who kept the goal record at 158 ​​until Wambach passed it in 2013.

The Twitter feed from Sinclair was over 100,000 on Thursday evening.

The goal distance of Sinclair is more than that of Cristiano Ronaldo (99) and Pele (77). Ali Daei leads the men’s international goal list with 109 in 149 games for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

Dwayne De Rosario tops Canadian men with 22 goals in 81 games, although 20-year-old Jonathan David waves 11 goals in just 12 games.

After knocking on Sugar Girlz to open the tournament, Canada faces Reggae Girlz of Jamaica on Saturday. 51 Jamaica lost Mexico 1-0 on Wednesday against 26.

Canada is always 7-0-0 against the Jamaicans with a lead of 48-1 in the score. Sinclair is responsible for 11 of those goals.

The Canadian women judged St. Kitts’ victory in a meeting with Sinclair and said coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller had congratulated her “for the last time.”

“I think if I probably walk out of this room, it’s time to focus on the upcoming games,” Sinclair said. “And then probably visit this again when the tournament is over and I can spend some time with my family at home and let it sink.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 30, 2020.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press