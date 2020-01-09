While Trump is lying about Iran, Seth Meyers warns of shirtless Obama

Loading...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jKdvMISFrE [/ embed]

Iran fired rockets at two U.S. military bases early Wednesday after President Trump ordered the murder of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. And of course, like many other issues that could have a bad impact on the current commander-in-chief, President Trump has decided to blame Obama for it.

In the episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, the presenter turned to President Trump’s less-than-soothing national speech after the rocket attacks. “This speech fluctuated wildly from the hype to the threat to peace offers to complete lies,” said Meyers, noting that Trump’s allegation against Obama has been “repeatedly exposed”.

Obama was also out of office for three years, and Meyers joked that the 44th US President is now involved in water sports and “slowly unbuttoning his shirt with one button at a time”.

“Indeed, Obama’s shirt is basically our new level of threat. When he was president and wearing a suit, things were quiet,” said Meyers. “When Trump took office and Obama started to undress, it went crazy. You can ever see Obama shirtless and get straight into an air raid shelter.”