While the United States saves some from viruses in China, others lag behind

People with face masks are sitting on the subway in Shanghai, China, recently when the fear of the corona virus is spreading. (Shutterstock)

By DAKE KANG Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) – As hundreds of Americans prepare to evacuate Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the heart of a new virus outbreak that has killed over 100 people, San Francisco-born Doug Perez remains.

It’s not that he’s not worried. 28-year-old Perez and his girlfriend have settled in their apartment in the past five days. They have argued. You are concerned about missed grocery deliveries. They have christened their Labrador, Chubby, “Apocalypse Dog” and take short walks on deserted streets after putting on a mask.

But Perez won’t leave because his girlfriend, a Chinese citizen, is not allowed on the plane.

“Many foreigners are stuck here,” said Perez. “There is no way on earth that many of us, including myself, will leave our loved ones.”

While China is introducing unprecedented containment measures in modern history that lock up more than 50 million people in 17 cities, foreigners wonder when they can return home.

The U.S. government chartered a flight on Tuesday evening to take several hundred diplomats, family members, and other Americans from the country to Ontario, California. The aircraft is refueled in Anchorage, Alaska, where passengers are screened again, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Affairs.

But the Americans in Wuhan estimate that there are more than a thousand US citizens in the city, which means that most are left behind.

“It’s like a sinking ship,” said Perez.

The day the lock was announced, Perez and his girlfriend got into an argument – “a plate was destroyed” – about whether they should venture into a supermarket to buy groceries. His girlfriend, who doesn’t want to be named, won the argument and the couple started ordering food online. The streets fell silent. They stay in every night and spend hours a day on social media to get the latest news and answer calls from concerned relatives.

On Monday evening, guards prevented him from leaving his apartment.

“It’s kind of dawn for me how bad it could be,” said Perez. “Who knows what will be next week. Will it be police, will it be soldiers? Won’t we be able to physically leave our building? “

Japan, South Korea, France and other wealthy governments are also planning evacuations. But for many from other countries, there are no plans for evacuations at all, so they’re completely stranded.

Another American, who refused to be identified for fear of being harassed by the Internet and the government, said she wanted to stay behind because she had a cough, and was told she was likely to be underwent by the Chinese authorities at Wuhan airport Quarantined.

But trying to get on the plane was a snap for 35-year-old Priscilla Dickey from South Burlington, Vermont, as her eight-year-old daughter, Hermione, fears she might be susceptible to the virus. On Monday afternoon, the consulate called Dickey and told her that she and her daughter had seats.

After packing a bag of three shirts and pants, Dickey stayed up until two in the morning trying to figure out how it would get to the airport after a break in transportation. She “cleaned her apartment stressed in the morning,” she said, before getting into a car at the airport.

“I felt guilty,” said Dickey, making a phone call on the way to the airport. “Excitement, feelings of guilt, stress – all of that.”

Dickey plans to stay with relatives in the Cincinnati area after a three to fourteen-day quarantine, adding that she is “very grateful” to be on the way out.

Meanwhile, Perez is still considering going into a supermarket to weigh up the risk of infection.

Despite the worsening conditions, Perez says there are moments of hope. On Monday evening, the residents lit fireworks and the call “Go Wuhan!” Echoed through his apartment complex.

Perez intervened and shouted: “We are all Wuhan people!”

“We needed that,” said Perez. “It raised us a bit and gave us hope.”