While the HOF announcement looms up, Canadian baseball hits Larry Walker

TORONTO – In these anticipatory and anxious days before the Class of 2020 of the Hall of Fame is unveiled on January 21, Justin Morneau tries to consider the possible arguments against Larry Walker’s candidacy. The only thing he can think of is the statement that playing at Coors Field has blown up the many years of Colorado Rockies-fielder’s songs. The former Minnesota Twins slugger and the American League MVP from New Westminster, B.C. from 2006, have none of it.

“You don’t use that against guys in Wrigley where the holes are 362 (feet away), or you don’t use it against guys who have played in other hitter-friendly ball parks,” says Morneau, a prominent member of the generation of Canadian players. influenced by Walker. “But you just do it there because it’s Colorado and it’s easy to do.

“He could do anything. Golden glove, great arm, steal bases, run in runs, hit home runs when you need it – absolutely everything you can ask a man to do on a baseball field. If that’s not a Hall of Famer, I don’t really know what it is. “

That sentiment was fairly unanimous on Saturday when the Canadian baseball community gathered in Toronto for the annual baseball banquet of Baseball Canada.

Walker, a major proponent of the program and a coach with the senior national team, was unable to attend the festivities this year. But with him trending on 84.8 percent of the 144 known ballots collected by the crew at Baseball Hall of Fame Vote Tracker in his final year of eligibility, a common thread was the possibility that a second Canadian could soon be next to Coopergown alongside Ferguson be recorded Jenkins.

Opinions among those gathered are certainly biased, but the support for Walker speaks of the influence that his career had on the game throughout the country.

“When I was 12 years old, I played on Larry Walker field,” says Scott Mathieson, the recently retired right-handed man from Langley, B.C., who had been the star for eight years for the iconic Yomiuri Giants in Japan. “I remember that when he was on TV or in highlights, my father (Doug) would point him out and he would say,” Look, Canadians can make it. “This is a Canadian who is the best player in the league at that time.”

“I hope he enters the Gallery of Honor. He should be there. His numbers are better than many guys there. “

The JAWS metric made by Jay Jaffe, who combines career and seven-year peak WAR totals for comparison with the average Hall of Famers per position, supports that statement, as Walker’s score of 58.7 is positive compared to the average of 56 , 8 for outfielders.

Only 10 Hall of Fame batters have a higher career OPS than .965. His lagging percentage of .565 would be eighth between Rogers Hornsby and Johnny Mize. His main shortcomings compared to the average Hall of Famer are in games played (1,988 versus 2,158) and record appearances (8,030 versus 9,087).

And of course there is that annoying Coors Field nonsense, which both erodes his career wrongly .865 OPS in away games and punishes him absurdly because he happened to enjoy his peak years in Colorado. It is a ridiculous line of thought that assumes that every batter who plays in Denver starts to set up monster numbers in a miraculous way.

“Exactly,” says Morneau, who won a battle title with the Rockies in 2014. “Before I drew there, (Michael) Cuddyer told me:” Listen, every time you hear about Colorado, the first thing anyone says about it is the height and how it is a batter’s battlefield.

“They don’t honor the batter, but first the conditions and the elements, and then they talk about the batter. It drives you crazy because it’s almost like there’s a built-in excuse for every man playing in Colorado.”

“Is it a great place to hit? Yes, “Morneau adds. “But you have to take advantage of it, and he did.”

Along the way, Walker, who was included in the Canadian Baseball of Fame at St. Marys, Ont., Also made efforts in 2009 to help and nurture the rising base of Canadian talent that he helped inspire in the first place.

For example, Morneau would receive bats from Walker while in the minors and, during his debut in the Dutch big league on June 10, 2003 – a rare interleague matchup between the Twins and Rockies in Minnesota – there were more surprises.

“Before the game, he sent a bat that said,” Make Canada proud, “and he signed it,” Morneau recalls. “We took a photo, him, Corey Koskie and I behind the plate before the game and after the game, usually you get the line-up card from your team, but he took their line-up card and had the whole team sign it and sent it about. So I have the line-up card for both teams, most guys just have the team they play for. He took care of me a lot. “

How so?

“It was just nice to have a voice,” explains Morneau. “Someone if you have trouble going, someone who has been there, someone who has experienced it all. Someone other than your coach or a teammate.

“I just had the feeling that he was looking forward to me. If he saw me do something, I shouldn’t do it, he would take care of it. He was like a big brother to me and I tried to continue because of what he did for me. “

To pay for it in advance, Morneau closely monitored the Canadians in the Twins system, such as outfielder Rene Tosoni and left-handed people Scott Diamond and Andrew Albers, and others against the majors. To this day, he regularly textes with young San Diego Padres slugger Josh Naylor.

“I’m just trying to be a voice for these guys because I understand what they’re going through if you’re a young player trying to find you,” says Morneau. “It is useful to have someone who has been there.

“It’s similar to Steve Nash in basketball, a man who won an MVP in a sport where Canadians usually don’t dominate or succeed. He told us all that it was possible. And not only possible to make it, but also to make it long time to be among the best. “

A place in the Gallery of Honor would certainly reaffirm that, although for the Canadian baseball community, glorification or not, there is no doubt about its place in the game.

“It would be important because you know Larry Walker the person, and of course the fact that he is a real person and a real person, and someone we all have contact with and can call a friend,” says Greg Hamilton, director of Baseball Canada from national teams. “He cares so much and so deeply about the next generation of the game in this country, and it would really resonate because the boys know him.

“Sometimes you have star personalities that you don’t really see and are not involved with. He is connected to us and has touched us all. He is sincerely involved with us and each of us will defend this and hope that he will receive this deserved honor. “