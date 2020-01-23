While the European Central Bank meets, the focus is on policy evaluation paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The current inflation target is supposed to offer a safety margin against deflation, a vicious circle of falling prices, investment and slow growth. Some inflation also helps eurozone countries that are trying to improve their price competitiveness without falling into negative inflation themselves. The current goal can be replaced by a range or a different formulation.

Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at financial company ING Germany, said the assessment may have broad parameters in the beginning, but “very few could change in the end.” He said that a new definition of “about 2%” price stability would give the bank some new flexibility to go beyond after periods when the goal is not being achieved. Others have suggested a range such as 1.5% to 2.5%.

Lagarde says the review will look at climate change and said that European institutions should support the fight against global warming, but warned that this should be done within their mandate. The ECB’s legal mandate is to seek price stability first and then to pursue the overall economic objectives of the union such as growth and jobs.

The central bank does not buy bonds based on environmental criteria, but has actually purchased bonds that fund environmentally friendly projects as part of the broader effort to raise inflation.

Lagarde will also give its opinion on the state of the economy. She inherited an incentive package that was adopted at the penultimate meeting of Draghi in September. The bank lowered the deposit rate on money left by commercial banks to minus 0.5% from minus 0.4% and started 20 billion euros ($ 22 billion) in monthly bond purchases. The package was aimed at supporting weak growth against the wind in the trade dispute between the US and China.

The corresponding press