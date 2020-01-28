While the defense is at rest, the focus shifts to the battle for witnesses: NPR

President Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow takes an elevator to the Senate Chamber for impeachment on Tuesday.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The inclusion of new witnesses in impeachment proceedings against President Trump appeared less likely on Tuesday as defenders and the White House signaled opposition, hoping to block the Republicans.

Attorney Jay Sekulow called the allegations in John Bolton’s upcoming book “inadmissible” because of the arguments he made, and White House advisers have reportedly started warning senators that a lawsuit over witnesses could drag on for months.

Democrats continued to call for new witnesses, including Bolton and others, but it was unclear whether four Republicans could reject Trump’s wishes and join all Democrats to vote in favor of new statements.

The Senate is expected to reach this intersection on Friday.

If the Chamber voted to accept witnesses, it would start a new debate on which witnesses and under what conditions they could appear.

If the chamber doesn’t vote to allow it, it could vote on Trump’s fault in the two impeachment proceedings. The Republican-controlled chamber is expected to allow Trump to remain in office.

Until then, the senators should spend Wednesday and Thursday writing written questions to the House impeachment authorities and Trump’s lawyers.

If the door is not closed to new statements, it was also not clear how Tuesday’s state of affairs could get a clear picture of voting within the Republican conference as Trump’s camp increasingly displeased.

Horse trade, arm turning, wooden rolls

A border senator, Republican Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, told reporters on Tuesday that the discussion about Bolton’s testimony was still ongoing.

“We’ll find out how we’ll learn more,” she said.

A close ally of Trump’s Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Told reporters that he was fed up with impeachment and that he was satisfied with the idea of ​​continuing to take the evidence at hand.

Graham also said that when Democrats open the door to accepting witnesses, they may not like where it goes.

Graham said he was certain that there were 51 Republican votes today to call former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and other potential witnesses whom Graham suspected could embarrass the Democrats.

So be it, riposted minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Later in the day: “You can call whoever you want.”

The minority leader has ruled out the idea of ​​a partisan trade in which, for example, Republicans would name Hunter Biden if Democrats could name Bolton.

Schumer said that if there are to be witnesses, you have to make every effort to bring witnesses and their documents to court and support what he calls a real trial for Trump.

Schumer wants to hear from Bolton that incumbent White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and others he says can review Democratic claims in impeachment proceedings. He appealed to the Republicans to make this possible.

“We only need four to take the opportunity,” he said. “Drop the fries where you can. Know the truth.”

Closing remarks

Negotiations on witnesses also followed after the end of the Trump defense team’s final statements, which decided not to use some of the hours still available under the rules.

The White House attorney, Pat Cipollone, said he and his colleagues viewed their case as proven and did not consider it a difficult problem for the senators to decode.

“In that case, you just need the constitution and common sense,” he said.

His summary followed a lengthy summary by Trump’s personal lawyer Sekulow, which included his statement that Bolton’s evidence was “inadmissible”, but also the claim that it would not matter, even if it was correct and admitted.

Trump’s authority on foreign policy was significant, the lawyers argued, he had released military aid to Ukraine before the end of the fiscal year and nothing was illegal or even inappropriate, Sekulow argued.

“There is no violation of the law. There is no violation of the constitution. There are disagreements about political decisions,” he said.

This is what elections are for, like this November, where voters have to decide whether to reward or punish Trump for his actions – not for the Senate, argued Sekulow.

If the members removed Trump due to the actions in the Ukraine affair, they would not only reject the voters, but also weaken the presidency forever, by subjecting each subsequent chairman of the board to statements by defense lawyers that would amount to a partisan vote without trust, such as it is used in parliamentary systems.

“Caution!” Sekulow growled. “Danger! Danger!”

According to the Trump defense team, the Democrats’ indictment goes beyond a partisan trick and disagreement with the president beyond his foreign policy.

“If this becomes the new normal, future presidents – Democrats and Republicans – will be paralyzed the moment they are elected before they can take the oath of office,” said Sekulov. “The bar for impeachment cannot be set that low.”