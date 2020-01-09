While Lightning returned to the line-up injured, the new problem of minutes coach sharing

Loading...

London Lightning head coach Doug Plumb talks to newcomer guard Jaylon Tate. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Doug Plumb’s biggest problem last week was finding enough healthy bodies to enter the basketball court, but when players come back from injuries, the London Lightning coach has a new set of problems to deal with.

The Bolts had a third of their selection on the sidelines and played with only eight players on their bench for the first three games of their five-game home stand last weekend.

They got away with three wins and started a 5-1 start, but after starting their season of the National Basketball League Canada with six games in 10 days, it was a five-day delay before being confronted with the Windsor Express on Saturday night , a welcome break.

Plumb said the Lightning ran a thin line and played with such a short couch.

“While you have injuries and guys are sitting outside trying to get healthy, you drive boys longer minutes, so you risk injuries,” he said. “Hopefully we can start reducing these minutes, because if you play a game for 40 minutes over the course of three or four months, it’s a mutilation for your body and that’s pretty relentless.”

However, Plumb said he was impressed by how his players had survived the early challenge.

“I think it is proof of the intensity level at which we train.”

Plumb expects to have Maurice Bolden and Jaylon Tate back in the line-up against Windsor, but Marvin Binney and Omar Strong are still day to day.

Getting Bolden, last year’s top scorer with the Lightning, and Tate back is good news, but as the team heals, Plumb’s new challenge will be to balance minutes between a talented and deep bench.

“If you know you’re going to play, everyone is happy,” said Plumb. “Now I have to train these guys and figure out minutes and all that stuff. It’s a good problem to have, but still a problem.”

Coaching a less talented team is sometimes easier, Plumb said, but the depth of Lightning is their greatest strength.

“When you start adding really talented pieces and you try to work guys (in the line-up), there will be a number of problems,” he said. “But having said that, we have some really good guys and there are no handouts. Guys get what they deserve.”

Saturday is the third encounter between Windsor and London this season.

The Express handed the Lightning their only loss so far this season, 85-84 in Windsor on December 28, but the Bolts responded with a 102-93 win on January 2 in Budweiser Gardens.

The Lightning wears Fanshawe College-themed jerseys for Fanshawe night on Saturday.

The Express should have point keeper Chris Jones in their line-up. He scored 26 points with 11 assists in his first game back, a 120-116 loss to the Sudbury Five in Windsor last Saturday.

Xavier Moon was called the NBLC’s player of the week.

The six-foot-two-point guard from Goodwater, Ala., Averaged 40 minutes in each of London’s four wins last week with 23.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He also had six steals and hit 15-for-30 from a three-point range.

The Bolts lead the Central Division and are in shared first place with the Moncton Magic, the defending NBCL champions.

The Lightning plays host to the Island Storm on Thursday evening in Budweiser Gardens for their first trip to the east coast to play Halifax (January 21) and Moncton (January 23).

pvanderhoeven@postmedia.com

Next one

Windsor Express at London Lightning, 7 pm Saturday at Budweiser Gardens