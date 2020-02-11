While Assad and Putin are fighting in Syria, it is the Death Rattle of the Arab Spring

GAZIANTEP, Turkey – Russia and forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have called the death blow to the Syrian opposition in the last two weeks, and with it all the slight hope that may have lingered in the memory of the Arab Spring .

Since January 28, Russia and pro-Assad forces have seized more than 30 miles of territory held by rebels along the M5 highway in Idlib province, an important passage connecting Damascus to the Syrian commercial center of Aleppo. The northern sections of the road have not been under government control since the end of 2011.

After the fall of Saraqib on February 6, the last major stronghold of the opposition on the highway, only a handful of small villages continue to block the path of the regime along this route to the city of Aleppo, which is otherwise under the control of Assad.

Turkey, the latest protector of the opposition, has not been able to intervene effectively. On Tuesday, special American envoy James Jeffrey traveled to Ankara to meet Turkish officials, in what this latter hope will lead to tangible NATO support for an extensive confrontation with Russia. But while Ankara seeks help abroad, Russian and pro-Assad forces continue to prune away what remains of the opposition-occupied territory in Syria.

Since the fall of Saraqib, the Turkish forces have deployed their largest military convoy to date to support opposition forces in cities in the city of Idlib, in particular the military base of Taftanaz, bringing the total number of Turkish troops in the area to 9,000. The convoys include hundreds of armored trucks, dozens of tanks, special forces and radar interference equipment.

But despite this substantial violence, Turkish troops have made no effort to stop Russia or the continued advance of the M5 regime or elsewhere.

All Monday, Russian and pro-Assad forces marched westward from the M5 to the Turkish border, taking the town of Kafr Halab in an attempt to divide the northern and southern parts of Idlib into separate pockets.

Shortly thereafter, pro-Assad troops bombed Turkish troops in Taftanaz, killing six and wounding five in an attack similar to that in which a week earlier eight Turkish troops were killed. In both cases, the death of Turkish soldiers led to strong condemnation of politicians at home, but made no tangible answer.

Perhaps the greatest concern, the advance of pro-Assad troops supported by Russia has brought it to less than five miles from the city of Idlib, the last capital and largest population center of the opposition, the outermost regions of which are exposed to regime artillery and heavy weapons.

The capture of Idlib or even the launch of an attack on its environment threaten to ignite what could be the biggest exodus of people from Syria to date. Three million inhabitants are currently trapped in the province as a whole.

The United States and Europe fear that among those fleeing, a large number of extremists may be connected to Al-Qaeda.

“We are very, very concerned about this,” said James Jeffrey, the US special envoy for the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS, last Wednesday. “We could have a major refugee crisis in our hands with millions of people.” He estimated among them about 7,000 to 10,000 members of al-Nusrah, a jihadist group originally associated with Al-Qaeda who changed its name and apparent loyalty over time. “Some of them are international terrorists,” Jeffrey said. “We also have other international terrorist groups there, foothills of Al-Qaeda and ISIS.”

During the week, American planes and drones were observed that flew over parts of the Idlib province and the eastern Mediterranean and apparently carried out intelligence operations.

On Saturday a Russian delegation closed a round in Ankara with talks with Turkish officials about the fate of Idlib province that did not yield any results. Many think that Ankara will not be able to deliver on its promises to protect Syrian rebels, and look at the results of Jeffrey’s visit with held breath in the hope that an increased American role could change the current balance.

Part of Turkey’s inability to trade is due to pressure at home. A growing chorus of secular Turkish opposition parties that have become increasingly influential in the country, alongside some of Erdoğan’s own allies, have been openly called upon to abandon Ankara’s obligations to the Syrian opposition, normalize relations with Assad and normalize its borders. to Syrian refugees. The most important of these, the Kemalist CHP, defeated the AK party of Erdoğan in the local elections in Istanbul in June 2019, a crushing blow to the Turkish president reflecting his declining domestic approval.

Moreover, Turkey does not want to lose its relationship with Russia, an ally with which it has committed itself to the influence in Syria of the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK), a Kurdish separatist and internationally recognized terrorist group in Turkey, whose Syrian branch is heavily supported by the United States because it played a crucial role in leading ground forces against the so-called Islamic State. (In this complicated Syrian landscape, when President Trump tried to abandon these hunters, he had to shift his course under enormous pressure from his army and many in Congress who normally support him. Moscow quickly made use of the chaos.)

Ankara is also dependent on Russia to help boost its economy, in a crisis since the start of the Turkish debt crisis in early 2018. In a joint press conference with Putin on August 27, President Erdoğan said that he would have annual Turkish bilateral trade with Russia of $ 25 billion to $ 100 billion and continued fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the energy and defense sectors.

Now unable to collect leverage to stop the Russian-led attack, Erdoğan and his AK party are forced to follow the ongoing developments in Idlib with silent despair.

In addition to losing territory, many within the Syrian opposition fear that they will witness the beginning of the end of the support of their Turkish patron, whose gentle efforts to stop the Russian blitz, any pretension regarding Ankara’s support for what the Syrian revolution was removed.

“Turkey is powerless to stop Russia’s attack,” said Ammar al-Osman, a journalist based in the city of Idlib who reported from the front line. “As far as we are concerned, this campaign has been accepted by Ankara. As long as Russia and the regime do not come all the way to the border, Turkey will allow it. “

Ammar and many others believe that Turkey has allowed Russia to claim the M5 motorway, while Ankara retains part of the territory along its border where the opposition and the three million inhabitants of Idlib can stay without the assets of the Syrian regime to threaten or create a new refugee crisis.

“Erdoğan is not trying to push militarily against Russia, but is aiming a corridor around the M5 within the range of Turkish artillery that can be defended, and where these refugees can be hosted without crossing Turkey,” says Soner Çağaptay, an expert from Turkey at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and author of Erdogan’s Empire: Turkey and the Politics of the Middle East. “Assad and Russia are likely to keep Turkey a small amount of territory,” he told The Daily Beast. “They want to control as much territory as possible,” he said, but “they also want as few people as possible, especially those with opposition sympathies.”

Çağaptay says that Assad and the Russians have “no problem” to keep internally displaced people “in this small area along the Turkish border,” suggesting that “probably 1,000 square miles will remain in Turkish hands.”

Many within the ruling AK party have already begun to prepare for such a possibility.

“I have talked to AK party officials who have told me that they are prepared for scenarios in which the Idlib regime records, creating a large wave of displaced people who arrive at the border and need to be hosted,” Gonul Tol, director of the Center for Turkish Studies from the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, told The Daily Beast. “The Turkish government has already started building camps in Syria along the border to prepare for this scenario. However, there is still some fear on their part, fear that they will not be able to absorb all those who come, and that, push comes to a push, some will have to get permission to enter Turkey themselves. “

Far from their early visions of revolution and change that seemed to be within the reach of Syrians and people in the Middle East nine years ago, the young people of the Arab Spring are now confined to living in a backward area along the border of which the function seems limited to secure the Turkish border against the double risk of refugees and armed Kurds who are in danger of flooding.

The most recent Russian attack shows that the harsh rhetoric that Ankara used to support the revolution in previous years has disappeared as it did with other countries and was subordinate to realpolitik.

Predictions of an opposition pocket along the border connected to other Turkish-occupied territory in northern Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah countryside in Syria remind Ammar of a Turkish version of Israel’s Golan Heights.

“Just as Israel uses the Golan Heights to explore and look at its enemies, Turkey will keep a small piece of Idlib to itself to protect the border and ensure that the PKK does not exceed the PKK,” he said. “But they also go looking for us, refugees. They also do not want us to come over. “

The province of Idlib is the last stronghold of the opposition in Syria. Since 2018, it has been home to hundreds of thousands of revolutionaries and guerrillas fleeing to other parts of the country that were taken over by pro-Assad forces after they refused to reconcile with the regime. If Idlib were to fall, they would have to choose between flights to Turkey or returning to government-held areas. For many, the latter is not an option.

“To every revolutionary / opposition party born in Aleppo … we swear by God that you will never see this city again as long as you live,” said Fares Shehabi, a member of the Syrian parliament from Aleppo and a prominent businessman, 3 February Facebook message that has since been deleted. “You won’t even be buried here if you die. Your filthy wickedness will be torn from the ground forever. All revolutionaries are traitors.”

Combined with widespread reports of mass detentions of people in the Syrian opposition who have chosen to return to government-held areas in recent years, statements such as those of Shehabi have strengthened the conviction among many Syrians that they would be detained, tortured or killed.

Unfortunately, joining Turkey is no guarantee either. It is already hosting 5 million Syrian refugees and every renewed influx of displaced Syrians fleeing the Russian regime’s attack on Idlib province threatens to push the Turkish population beyond the breaking point.

“There are few problems in Turkey that unite the population, including those who love and hate Erdogan,” says Soner Çağaptay. “The issue of refugees is one of them. After many years of generous accommodation for several million Syrians, Turks of all political beliefs have turned against them, mainly due to the recent economic downturn. Even members of President Erdoğan’s own AK party who rely on him for almost everything else want refugees to leave. ”

Turkey’s reluctance to take military part in Idlib to support the opposition, despite the significant presence of Ankara, can also be partly attributed to the country’s domestic gap. Erdoğan, whose approval figures are currently around 40 percent, would like to avoid behavior that could further strengthen the opposition.

“If this were at the end of 2016, after the failed coup attempt, when a large part of the country was united around him, Erdoğan would have acted more courageously against the death of the Turkish soldiers,” Tol said. “However, after the loss of June 2019 (in Istanbul), he cannot take any risks. Many Turks who do not support Erdoğan see Turkey’s aid to the opposition since 2011 and its military presence in Syria as inherently destabilizing and responsible for causing both the conflict and the subsequent refugee crisis that followed. People demand that Turkish troops be kept safe and say that it was not our war to begin with. “

On September 24, the CHP organized its “International Syria Conference” in Istanbul, calling for the restoration of direct relations with Damascus and for facilitating the return of the Syrians “as freely as possible”.

Many criticized the conference for including too many pro-Assad characters while excluding opposition members. Shortly thereafter, on December 23, CHP spokesman Faik Öztra organized a press conference in which he slammed the current policy of the Turkish government in Syria, which he described as “increasingly harmful” to Turkey’s foreign affairs and economy. He also expressed opposition to citizenship for Syrians in Turkey.

Such a feeling even extends to some of Erdoğan’s own allies. Dogu Perincek, chairman of the far-left Maoist Patriotic Party and malicious opponent of the PKK, became an ally of Erdoğan in 2015 when he announced that the government was withdrawing from a cease-fire agreement with the Kurdish group.

Since then, many of Perincek’s supporters have been appointed to senior positions in the Turkish army, especially after the failed Turkish coup of 2016 that led to the cleansing of thousands of members of the Islamic “Gulen” movement thought to support the attempt.

Perincek is also a founder of what is called the “Eurasian” movement in Turkey calling for closer Turkish ties with Russia and China. At the heart of that ideology is the conviction that Turkey must restore ties and help strengthen the Assad regime as the best way to counter the influence of the PKK in Syria, which is at the heart of US-backed Syrian democratic forces. to go, or SDF.

“Perincek is a figure in Turkish politics that far outweighs his weight,” Tol said, “despite the fact that he was almost absent from the Turkish parliament. As soon as Erdoğan dropped attempts to negotiate with the Kurds, he became a He believes that the only way to get rid of the PKK and SDF in Syria is to unite with the Syrian regime, acknowledging that the Syrian regime has in the past suppressed Kurdish autonomy and rights and believes that they might be convinced again. “

Perhaps as a result, the alliance of Erdoğan with Perincek in 2015 preceded a broader shift in Turkish policy towards rapprochement with Russia, a country with close historical ties with the PKK. which Ankara hoped to use to combat the emergence of the group in Syria. After the United States’ withdrawal from parts of Northeast Syria after Turkey’s October 2019 campaign against the SDF, Russia has filled the void to become even more influential with the Kurdish group.

Just as much of the Western world shifted its priorities and largely left the Syrian opposition after the rise of ISIS, the threat of the US-supported PKK-affiliated SDF group in Syria forced Ankara to refocus at the expense of those who it used to support.

The changing attitude of Turkey towards Syria was perhaps first publicly recognized on October 14 amid the Turkey-led attack on Kurdish SDF forces in northeastern Syria. That day, before a planned trip to Azerbaijan, Erdoğan told a press conference that he had “no problem” with deploying Assad regime troops to the Syrian-Turkish border town of Kobani, as long as it meant the withdrawal of the Kurdish SDF.

So where does this leave us? If Assad and the Russians provide realistic security guarantees for those Syrians currently detained in Idlib in the long term, full standardization with Damascus could be on the way.

