Which way are democratic moderates going in New Hampshire? : NPR

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Democratic presidential candidates fight in the final round before the start in New Hampshire. And there is sniping, but they also have a common goal: to beat President Trump. Here is former Vice President Joe Biden making this point at a fundraising dinner for New Hampshire Democrats.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOE BIDEN: I’ve lost a lot in my life, like many of you. I lost my wife and daughter in a car accident. When I got home from Iraq, I lost my son to brain cancer. But I’ll be damned if I’m ready and lose that choice to this man. We cannot allow it.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: But Democrats need a candidate before they can get to that point. Last week’s messy Iowa caucuses didn’t win the race, but will New Hampshire exist?

The NPR’s national political correspondent, Mara Liasson, has come to us from Manchester with immediate effect. Good Morning.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Hello Lulu.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: What is the decision of the New Hampshire Democrats?

LIASSON: You are faced with the choice between the two wings of the Democratic Party – the middle left and the left left. And they are represented by the two people who won the victory in Iowa – Bernie Sanders, who apparently consolidated the party’s left wing with the same message he had in 2016. Here’s what he said last night.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BERNIE SANDERS: I would like to thank New Hampshire for helping to lead the political revolution that started four years ago, and now is the time to complete that revolution.

LIASSON: And then there’s the former South Bend Mayor, Pete Buttigieg, who is an outsider in Washington with a message of healing divisions. He has resisted Sanders’ more extreme positions, such as the mandatory Medicare for All, with his Medicare buy-in for those who want it. And Buttigieg spent the day yesterday striking a not so subtle blow against Sanders’ ability to defeat Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PETE BUTTIGIEG: We cannot risk further splitting the future of the Americans by saying that you have to be either for a revolution or for the status quo. Let’s make room for everyone in this movement.

LIASSON: New Hampshire polls show Buttigieg ranks second behind Sanders. This is a state – Sanders is from the neighboring state of Vermont. But New Hampshire made it difficult for Sanders – it’s his own – because last time in 2016 he won by 22 points over …

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Wow.

LIASSON: … Hillary Clinton, after being tied up in Iowa, just like this time. That is why Sanders has set the bar very high for itself.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: The old cliché – right? – There used to be three tickets from Iowa. Are there more than two tickets from New Hampshire?

LIASSON: That’s a good question. Joe Biden certainly hopes so. Biden downplayed Iowa and New Hampshire. He is looking forward to the primaries and conventions in South Carolina and Nevada. But there are many Democrats who believe Biden’s fourth place in Iowa has nullified his claim to be the most eligible. Meanwhile, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has tried to position herself as a kind of middle ground between Bernie Sander’s democratic socialism and Buttigieg’s relative centrism. It is possible that Warren will continue, but it is difficult to see where she will win.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: We should say it was a terrible week for the Democratic Party, right? There was the Iowa Caucuses debacle. President Trump was acquitted by the Senate. Trump’s approval ratings have risen. And the candidate they thought could beat Trump, Joe Biden, finished fourth in Iowa. How do Democrats tell you that they are feeling right now?

LIASSON: You don’t feel well. You know, it’s a cliché to say that Democrats are bed nails and mess, but the headline in the Politico Playbook last week was “Democrats In Actual Disarray”. It’s not just that Biden, the supposedly most eligible candidate, finished poorly in fourth place in Iowa. But for others as Sanders supporters, Sanders candidacy really frightens many Democrats, especially those Democrats who colored the red districts blue in 2018 and took over the house. They consider Sanders to be an existential threat to their re-election as he is unlikely to moderate his positions to help Democrats win in competitive districts and states.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Are the established, moderate Democrats you’re talking about able to stop Sanders, or will it be like President Trump’s takeover of the GOP in 2016?

LIASSON: That’s the big question. You know, in 2016, the Republicans had a lack of imagination. They just couldn’t find an alternative to Trump. They didn’t think he would get the nomination. Will that happen to Sanders? Not clear. Some things are different. Remember, Trump was ideologically amorphous. Was he a moderate, a conservative businessman who would do business across the hall? Sanders, on the other hand, is one of the most ideologically defined politicians in America. He’s been saying the same thing for 40 years. And many of the things he’s calling for, whether Medicare is mandatory for everyone or everyone has to pay for it, are mostly unpopular positions in battlefield countries.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: This is the national political correspondent of the NPR, Mara Liasson. Thank you very much.

LIASSON: Thanks.

