A Utah high school group appeared in the season finale of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”.

What happened: The Canyons District tweeted a photo from the Disney Plus series “High School Musical,” which featured the Alta High School marching band in the background.

The group appeared as the cast sang their version of “We’re All in This Together”, the iconic song from “High School Musical”. The original song was performed by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

Fifty students from the school appear as extras in the program.

Alta fanfare group advisor Caleb Shabestari spoke to Disney in June about including the group in the finale.

The students sent headshots to the producers and had to sign a confidentiality agreement, which prevented them from speaking about the show in public.

The Hawks visited East High in Salt Lake City to film the event. They filmed for 13 hours.

What they say: Alta High elder Sarah Rock-Ward told the Canyons district that she was delighted to appear on screen.