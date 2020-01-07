Which TV programs were canceled or renewed in 2020?

Loading...

With every year comes an abundance of series of renewals and cancellations. In this year, TV fans have received good news such as some shows, including the Netflix lover Educate Dion and BBC America’s Killing Evehave already been picked up for extra seasons. Are you wondering if your favorite show will last another season? Keep reading to find out what has been updated so far in 2020!

Which shows have been renewed in 2020?

BBC America

Netflix

The CW

The flash: The gold standard series returns for its seventh season.

The gold standard series returns for its seventh season. riverdale: Archie and the crew are back for season five!

Archie and the crew are back for season five! Super girl: The superhero series has been updated for season six.

The superhero series has been updated for season six. Black Lightning: The Pierce family returns for their fourth season.

The Pierce family returns for their fourth season. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The series has been updated for season six.

The series has been updated for season six. All American: After a successful second-year season, the series has been renewed for a third.

After a successful second-year season, the series has been renewed for a third. Charmed: The reboot series returns for season three.

The reboot series returns for season three. legacies: The supernatural series has been updated for season three.

The supernatural series has been updated for season three. In the dark: Season three of the series has been confirmed.

Season three of the series has been confirmed. Roswell, New Mexico: The second TV adaptation of the Roswell High book series gets a third season.

The second TV adaptation of the Roswell High book series gets a third season. Batwoman: The first-year series after Kate Kane has been renewed for season two.

The first-year series after Kate Kane has been renewed for season two. Nancy drew: The CW renewed the new series for a second season.

The CW renewed the new series for a second season. Dynasty: Despite the low ratings, the series returns for a fourth season.