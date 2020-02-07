Which “Suicide Squad” member are you based on your taste in music?

(Photo via Warner Bros.)

The Suicide team characters are certainly known for their unique personalities. The long-awaited Harley Quinncentric spin-off birds Of Prey dropped out today, so it’s a good time to look back at the movie that started it all.

Because we couldn’t resist it, we thought exactly which one Suicide team member corresponds to your personality based on your taste in music. Look below to see if you look more like Rick Flag or Deadshot.

Prior to Birds of Prey hitting theaters, more secrets about the film were released. Director Cathy Yan revealed that Harley Quinn comes across a subtle wink at Suicide Squad in the new film.

Spoiler Alert: the Easter egg is not super important in terms of the film’s plot. However, if you absolutely do not want spoilers for you, we recommend that you bookmark this for later.

According to Cinemablend, in the scene where Harley leaves the police station, she recognizes someone on a wanted poster.

“Hey, I know that guy,” she says when she sees the poster.

The villain happens to be none other than Boomerang (Jai Courtney,) who was one of the main characters in Suicide Squad.

When asked whether the kink was intentional, BOP director Cathy Yan confirmed the Easter egg. The moment serves to connect the two films together in a small way.

“Yes, exactly,” she says. “It was like a cheeky little nod.”

While Harley Quinn is releasing her own film today, the Suicide Squad has certainly not been forgotten. Director James Gunn unveiled the full cast of The Suicide Squad in September, followed shortly thereafter by the news that they had started filming.

The director made the cast announcement with a photo with all the names of the actors, along with the caption “don’t get attached #TheSuicideSquad.”

Don’t get too attached. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/uITPhrDzz2

– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 13, 2019

Among the 24 mentioned names are some pretty striking names, including Pete Davidson, John Cena, Storm Reid, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and more.

Will Smith, of course, does not appear in the list because he decided not to participate in the new film. The decision to completely remove his Deadshot character was taken to give Smith the chance to come back in a possible sequel, according to Variety.

Jared Leto also does not appear in the list, although it is unclear whether Joker will appear in the film. Gunn then revealed via a photo behind the scenes of the cast on Instagram that they have started photographing.