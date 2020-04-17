Which Rimmer is in the Red Dwarf now?

This is a question that Red Dwarf fans have been thinking about for some time – what kind of Rimmer is currently appearing in science fiction comedy?

The status of Chris Barrie’s character is quite complicated, as several versions have appeared in the 12 series and the full-length special The Promised Land has recently appeared.

The original Rimmer – who died and became a hologram – was introduced in the first seven series before leaving the show to become the new version of the space hero “Ace” Rimmer.

The eighth series saw Barrie’s return as a new human version created by nanobots, but in the 2009 film Back to Earth, Rimmer was seen back as a hologram.

Did the new person Rimmer somehow die and become another hologram? Or did the original version return to the Red Dwarf at some point during the off-screen adventure? And if so, what happened to the human Rimmer?

The co-creator / writer of the series, Doug Naylor, confirmed in the podcast “Two Beers”: “[It’s] the original Rimmer.”

He added: “We thought it was a good story [when the original was Ace Rimmer], but obviously we want the original Rimmer back because… it’s the original Rimmer! That’s what happened when we restarted [with Back to Earth, the first episodes were done for Dave]. “

Then it’s solved! But as for how Rimmer mk. 1 returned and what happens to his replacement, it is possible that we will never receive a formal explanation.

“The thing is, it’s really complicated – if you spend all your time explaining things that most people don’t care about, you’re really having trouble and you’re not allowed to do it anymore!” Said Doug.

“You couldn’t sound like, ‘A lot of fans are worried about what Rimmer it is, we’re going to make a whole movie to make this movie.’ Close it behind you. “

“The red dwarf is sometimes to blame for not caring about the backstory, and if we can do another good show, we’ll ignore the [backstory] a bit. It’s always been a bit guilty. “

However, red dwarf producer Richard Naylor offered hope. “I think you can tell a very cool and exciting story that explains many of these things, but this is the right time,” he said.

Red Dwarf: Promised Land was a valued hit for Dave, reaching top million viewers – Doug Naylor confirmed that he still has “many different stories” ideas for re-entering the show.

Red Dwarf: Promised Land was a valued hit for Dave, reaching top million viewers – Doug Naylor confirmed that he still has "many different stories" ideas for re-entering the show.