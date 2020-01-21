Which players are most likely to be elected?

The 2020 Hall of Fame class will be announced on Tuesday evening, but we already have a good idea of ​​the players who have a real chance of being registered this year.

Thanks to the tireless work of Ryan Thibodaux, who tracks all Hall of Fame public ballots, we now know how about half of the BBWAA members voted. Complete table of Thibodaux’s votes (which includes the DK ballot) perhaps found here.

A player must appear on at least 75% of the ballots to be registered in the Hall of Fame. They have 10 years of eligibility, but if they do not obtain at least 5% of the votes, they are withdrawn from future ballots. Each BBWAA member can vote for up to 10 players, although many vote for less than 10.

With the imminent final results, let’s look at the 22 former players who were eligible this year and what are their chances of getting the call.

Sure to enter

