Which music pair are you and your other half the most?

[Photos via Instagram / LIGHTS, Instagram / gerardway, Instagram / debbyryan]

With the story of the love-hit murder of Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, the music community is filled with love stories from couples of music from all genres that we can’t get enough of.

Of the twenty one pilots drummer Josh Dun and his fiance Debby Ryan until late great Kurt Cobain and his widow Courtney Love, which famous alternative music pair are you and your partner? Take our quiz below to find out!

Read more: Hayley Williams continues her story with “Leave It Alone” interlude

More about musician couples

Josh Dun has just passed a year since he introduced her girlfriend and actress / musician Debby Ryan. In December 2018, the twenty-one pilot drummer Ryan presented in the cutest, most Josh Dun style. “I found a treehouse in the forest in New Zealand,” Dun wrote in his Instagram post. “And introduced to my girl. She’s my guy for life. I love you Debby. “

Although the couple have not disclosed details about wedding plans since then, we know that one of the drummer’s guests will not be able to make it if Dwayne “The stoneJohnson hit him back on Twitter.

Clearly a fan of the wrestler who has become an actor, Dun has contacted Johnson in the past for advice. In 2015 he tweeted: “@TheRock hates to ask, but can I get a little encouragement for this beard I’m trying to grow? This is so hard to do.”

Johnson was happy to oblige and said to the drummer: “Yes, just stay focused and often give beard rides. I hear that that promotes hair growth. Good luck bud. “

Four years after he had grown beards, Dun returned to Twitter to invite Johnson to his wedding with a simple “hey would you like to come to my wedding?”

It is clear that a busy man, like Dun, The Rock, respectfully declined his invitation but offered advice.

“Thanks brother and congratulations. I can’t make it, but remember the 5 most important words – “yes, darling, you’re right” trust me. #tattooedyoda ”

Fans loved the interaction with many laughing at the fact that The Rock might not even know the wedding date for his denial. View the reactions here.