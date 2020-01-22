Which MacBook has the best battery life?

Riley Young / Digital Trends

Apple devices are known for many things: their “it just works” ethos, aesthetic beauty, closed software ecosystems and of course premium price tags. However, an area in which they tend to only perform reasonably well is the battery life. Laptops that can count a long battery life as part of their function lists include the Microsoft Surface Book 2 and the HP Specter Folio. But the fact that those laptops are better at lasting for a single charge does not mean that MacBooks are terrible.

If you know which MacBook you should choose and configure it properly, you can get the full battery life for a full day of work or play on a number of Apple notebooks.

Other MacBook guides

MacBook Air

Riley Young / Digital Trends

Apple’s MacBook Air has always been designed as a sleek, lightweight MacBook option that prioritizes portability and aesthetics over other aspects such as performance. In the current line-up of MacBooks, however, it is the longest-lasting, both through the specifications and through our own tests.

When Apple updated the design of the MacBook Air in 2018, it added eighth generation of Intel Core processors. These chips not only made the MacBook Air more powerful, but also more conservative with its power consumption. The Air comes with a 49.9 watt-hour battery, but how does that work during testing? Well, Apple claims that you can get 13 hours of iTunes playback. In our MacBook Air review, we found that the modern MacBook Air was able to play 1080p video on a loop for 10 hours, or around 8 hours of surfing the web.

You may be able to expand this further by keeping the screen brightness low and limiting background applications to a minimum. Configuration options are limited, but sticking to smaller storage capacities and memory offers a small advantage for a longer battery life. Apple also recommends keeping your device up-to-date and avoiding extreme ambient temperatures when using your MacBook.

MacBook Pro 16-inch

In the MacBook Pro range from Apple, real weight and power can be found with all kinds of hardware options for those who need a little more grunt for their MacOS tasks. For MacBooks, battery life isn’t bad either, but you want to choose specific models and consider your configuration to get the most out of it.

When Apple launched the MacBook Pro 16, it promised the largest battery in every MacBook – a 100-watt-hour monster in fact. Apple says this gives you an extra battery life compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, for 11 hours of wireless internet or playing iTunes movies. Although that may be of interest to you, the reality is that it is not as simple as saying that a larger battery equals a longer battery life. The MacBook Pro 16 contains much more powerful components than its smaller 13-inch brother or sister, which contributes to a longer battery life.

During our tests, the MacBook Pro 16 lasted about five and a half hours in our normal daily workload, including running dozens of tabs, streaming music in Spotify, and using Slack. That is disappointing, especially given Apple’s promised 11-hour battery life, but not surprisingly, since the MacBook Pro 16 uses a high-resolution screen with powerful components.

However, your mileage may vary, especially if you specify the MacBook Pro 16 for the battery life. If you choose the Core i7 processor above the Core i9 or choose a slightly lower graphics card, you can shorten the battery life. But if you need more powerful components, it’s a compromise to see how long your battery lasts.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar (2019)

Regarding the 13-inch MacBook Pro, we discovered that it passed our video loop test for more than 10 hours when it was equipped with a Core i5 processor, and in general use it could withstand a full working day. That corresponds to the 10 hours Apple says to reach, so it’s still a good option to consider if you want a good battery life.

Interestingly, the MacBook Pro 13 has a 58 watt-hour or 58.2-watt-hour battery (depending on the model you choose) compared to the 100-watt-hour battery in the MacBook Pro 16, which only shows that specifications are not everything. Despite the fact that there is a smaller battery on paper, the 13-inch model may be longer than the MacBook Pro 16 due to the less powerful components.

In addition, the MacBook Pro 13 is a lot cheaper than the 16-inch model – the 13-inch device starts at $ 1,299, while the larger model starts at $ 2,399. As we said in our review of the MacBook Pro 16, the battery may be 16% larger, but it will not last 16% longer and the price is much more than 16% higher.

Recommendations from the editors