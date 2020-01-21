(Photos via Warner Bros.)

More on Harry Potter

Accio Harry potter shop. Here it is. It’s been 12 years since the Harry potter the saga ended with The Deathly Hallows. The cursed child play reinvigorated the series as well as the Fantastic beasts film series.

But there is good news for Harry potter Fans. The iconic assistant and Warner bros. will open the very first Harry potter New York’s flagship store, located next to the iconic Flatiron building on Broadway.

the Harry potter the store is scheduled to open this summer and is three stories and over 20,000 square feet. Many stores sell merchandise, but it will be the first fully dedicated store. A press release for the store discussed the materials in the store.

“Open in summer 2020, the store will house the largest collection of Harry potter and Fantastic beasts produced around the world under one roof with everything from personalized bathrobes and beans of every flavor from Bertie Bott to a whole new line of house chopsticks with an exclusive New York design, “said the release.

“Spread over three floors and over 20,000 square feet, the space will provide fans with a number of exciting retail experiences that evoke the magic of the wizarding world.”

Open in the summer of 2020, Harry Potter New York will be the world’s first official Harry Potter flagship store, bringing the magical world to the heart of New York. Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know more! https://t.co/afxEPDWJ4P ⚡ #HarryPotterNY pic.twitter.com/5dqFw6DI2P

– Harry Potter Store New York (@HarryPotterNY) January 9, 2020

Personalized dresses are enough to excite us. We wonder if it will be like a store in Daytona Beach where you choose an airbrush model and they put it on your dress. Knowing the attention to detail that J.K. Rowling and Warner Brothers did, we are delighted to see what is going on with the store.

With the next store located at 935 Broadway next to the Flatiron Building, it is sure to attract visitors from around the world. Warner Brothers Senior Vice President Tours and Retail Sarah Roots has released a statement to tourism about the building.

“It will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-see destination for fans where Harry Potter enthusiasts can participate in interactive experiences and many photo opportunities as they enter the magic”, explains Roots.

“We are very happy to open in New York. It is the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated fans of the magical world, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences. “

the Harry potter will arrive this summer. Few details are known, including the name. We will call it the store, which should not be a name until we know it. Maybe if we take a Felix Felicis, we will get more details about the store.