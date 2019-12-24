Which Formula One driver had the best facial hair of all time?

Loading...

Photo: Allsport United Kingdom (Getty)

It is the debate that has lasted for decades, one that has torn family dinners and ruined relationships. So is. With people sitting for a big party tonight, we are going to decide which Formula One driver wore the best facial hair in the history of the sport. Let's get ready to fight.

There are some obvious answers, the goals everyone thinks right away: the iconic Emerson Fittipaldi sideburns, Graham Hill's pencil mustache, Jo Bonnier's 90's beard that was three decades before his time, Nigel Mansell's hairy upper lip. These are all reasonable choices in their own right, I admit. You will never find me claiming that Emmo was less than a style icon, no sir. But I fear that, as a society, we have not looked deeply enough.

I mean, Daniel Ricciardo's United States GP facial hair has always been on point, but none better than this, only 2014 style:

Photo: Clive Mason (Getty)

Of course, when we talk about beards, we cannot forget Henri Pescarolo, who bravely let his beard grow in the mid-1960s, despite fashion trends that required a well-shaved chin. Support for you, Henri. Way to counter the trend!

Photo: Darrell Ingham (Getty)

Of course, we cannot forget Fernando Alonso, who, in my eyes, reached his bearded peak in 2015. What better way to rebel against his terrible McHonda car than to grow his hair and ingeniously create a beautiful beard to accompany him? ? The prettier you look, the less depressing your lack of results will be!

Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA (Getty)

In my opinion, however, there is only one winner. Harald Ertl. It is possible that the Austrian driver has never scored a single point in Formula One, but that's fine. This is a man who dedicated his life to having the most impressive beard. It was well maintained, but with a long, well-pointed mustache on the handlebars like cherry on the top. Is the perfection. Leonardo da Vinci is crying in his grave knowing that he could never create something as perfect as Ertl's facial hair. I mean, just look at it:

Photo: Tony Duffy (Getty)

While I know that I am completely correct, 100 percent in my decision, I am willing to hear arguments to the contrary.

It's a joke. Like Ertl's mustache, my convictions are firm and will not bend.

