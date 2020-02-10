Which film won the best image at the Oscars of 2020?

The acclaimed thriller by Korean director Bong Joon-ho, Parasite, won the Best Picture victory at Oscars 2020 on Sunday evening (February 9) and wrote history as the first non-English-language film to receive the prize in the Academy Awards ’92 – year show history.

The film was nominated for six prizes and won four wins: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and International Feature Film.

The cast and the crew immediately received a standing ovation from the crowd and gave a rather short acceptance speech when the award ceremony entered the next period. “I am speechless,” producer Kwak Sin-ae told the crowd, chuckling from ear to ear.

When the microphone was turned off on them during the speech, the audience, including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and many other stars in the audience, began to cheer them on to end their speech, with the Academy turning on their microphone .

The cast and crew acknowledged that the triumphant victory was a thing of the past and thanked the viewers for their support.

View their acceptance speech below.

SEE THE LIST OF ACADEMY PRICES FOR 2020!

Nominees in the category were: Ford v. Ferrari with Matt Damon and Christian Bale, who won for Best Sound Editing; The Irishman with Robert De Niro; Jojo Rabbit with Taika Waititi and Scarlett Johansson, who won Best Adapted Screenplay earlier in the show; The Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix; Little Women with Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in the lead; 1917 starring George MacKay, who won Best Sound Mixing, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects; and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

See below reactions from fans on the history of Parasite.

2020 Academy Awards Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

.