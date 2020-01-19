Which face lift did the most to make things worse?

Image: Cole Marzen on Twitter, citing “Chinese media”. CountermeasuresYour true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

Earlier this week we showed you some pictures of the probably new Chevrolet Equinox. We weren’t that impressed and I’m pretty sure you weren’t.

With this new Equinox, Chevy’s designers seem to have slipped back a bit from where they started. Or at least what they brought together after what was supposed to be a worse first draft that never saw the light of day. You might think that after this first design mishap, something like this could not happen, but that’s General Motors we’re talking about. If it’s not a huge SUV, or was built in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the chiefs probably won’t pay much attention to it.

But while the new Equinox really seems to be a regression, it’s probably not the worst beautification we’ve ever seen. I urge you, the famous Jalopnik Comment Office, to find the worst facelift advances. Cars that were really only made uglier or worse by an update should make things better. Post your results in the comments below and don’t forget to include the pictures so we know how bad things got.