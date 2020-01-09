Loading...

You we had on the edge of our seats last season as we watched Joe Goldberg’s scary efforts to impress women in 2018. Now he’s back Netflix with both a new story and a new woman to fall in love with again.

Whether you like the classic romantics of the treatment or the more modern version, like Halsey, you may be sharing musical similarities with the characters in your new favorite Netflix show. Take our quiz to determine which season 2 You you are based on your musical taste.

Safer You

After recently giving up on its second season, it looks like there will be more episodes of You soon. Main actor Penn badgley accidentally let slip into an interview that the show plans to have a third season.

The actor was asked about the inclusion of another character in Joe’s world, his character, when he replied by flight.

Badgley touched on some of the things that happened in the second season before saying, “Dare I say, I think in the third season …”. “

Caught in his pants, he was asked a question about this and a possible return to the series. Unfortunately, he could not say anything more and gave a rather empty answer.

“I’m not the person who can say something official,” he says.

Even if this cannot yet be officially confirmed, a third season makes perfect sense. In addition to this, the book series also received confirmation of a third and fourth book. As reported by Weekly entertainment, author Caroline Kepnes intends to focus the new chapters on Joe’s attempts to become a family man in the Pacific Northwest.