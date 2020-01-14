Which channel does Tottenham have against Middlesbrough? Live stream, time, tickets and forecasts

Tottenham meets Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup in North London.

Spurs had a pitiful result last weekend and lost 1-0 thanks to a strike by Ashley Fletcher.

Lucas Moura equalized to save the tie, but Jose Mourinho will require a much better presentation on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch Tottenham – Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Tottenham – Middlesbrough?

Tottenham – Middlesbrough kick off 8.05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020,

How to watch Tottenham – Middlesbrough on TV and live stream

Fans can join BBC1 free of charge from 8:00 p.m. to watch the game.

You can also stream the game live via the BBC iPlayer on a number of devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Where is the game played?

The game is played on the new one Tottenham Hotspur StadiumThe stadium opened on April 3, 2019. It replaces Tottenham’s old house on White Hart Lane and has an impressive capacity of 62,303. It is one of the larger club areas in England.

When did Jose Mourinho become Spurs manager?

Jose Mourinho was appointed head coach of Tottenham Hotspur on November 20, 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, who had been sacked the day after more than five years earlier after Spurs chairman Daniel Levy described it as “extremely disappointing” Domestic season 2019/20.

Why doesn’t Harry play Kane?

English captain and Spurs number nine, Harry Kane, will not play in the game because he broke and injured a tendon in his left thigh muscles during a Premier League game with Southampton.

According to Tottenham Hotspur, the star striker is expected to undergo surgery but may not return to training until April.

At this point it is not clear whether he will be playing in other games for Spurs this season or whether he will be fit in time to play for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

How do I buy Tottenham v Middlesbrough tickets

Tickets for the game are still available on the Ticketmaster website.

Check the current offers for Tottenham v Middlesbrough tickets

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

Tottenham has all the tools to keep going and win the competition. The question is whether they want that.

Too often, Spurs stars look a meter away from the pace, too casual and not intensely.

You should find a way through this, but a drastic change in attitude will be required for Mourinho’s men to mark this season with any kind of success.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Middlesbrough