Which car rental locations in the US have the cheapest rates

The rates for car rental can rise and shrink almost as regularly as the bellows of an accordion at a polka dance. One moment they are cheap enough to rent an SUV for the weekend, the next they nail to the point where you have to squeeze and hope that everyone fits in an economy car.

Admittedly, renting a car is not essential for a getaway, but it certainly adds to the convenience. Yet it is an extra box to check when you plan your vacation and one that can be unpredictable when it comes to your wallet.

With regard to those differences, people in the rental car industry will tell you that rates are highly dependent on factors such as state taxes, fuel prices and insurance premiums, but they are marginal at best. For example, Michigan has the highest car insurance costs in the country, but car rental costs in places like Detroit are closer to the national average.

But, remarkably, some rates are not only consistent over time, but also downright cheap compared to what is offered elsewhere in the US. And if you stay so close to the beaten track taken by other vacationers, you might save a little.

Florida Keys (for a great car rental offer)!

If you are willing to bet on which city is consistently at the top of the cheapest car rental rates in the US, here are some tips: you can’t go wrong when choosing a metropolis in the Sunshine State.

Almost every year a city in Florida will most likely take the top berth, usually Orlando, although according to the latest results of 2019, Miami was the cheapest in the US with the super low daily rate of $ 23. Orlando finished second at $ 24, with Jacksonville third at $ 25. Another destination in Florida, Tampa ($ 38), is in eighth place.

Las Vegas ($ 31) and Los Angeles ($ 32) complete the top five, while Dallas ($ 35) and San Diego ($ 36) became sixth and seventh respectively. The remaining top 10 consisted of New Orleans ($ 41) and Salt Lake City ($ 42).

Don’t expect breaks in Ohio

Ohio is best known as the Buckeye state for chestnuts growing in the region. But it can equally apply to how big your eyes expand shockingly when you see how much money there is going to rent a car in two of the larger cities of the state. The daily rates to get a vehicle in Cleveland are $ 84, the highest in the US. Prices in Cincinnati are barely a bargain for $ 82, making it in second place.

Newark, N.J. ($ 81), Anchorage ($ 80) and Boston ($ 74) offer minimal lighting to your wallet, ranked among the five most expensive car rental destinations in the country. Regarding the rest of the top 10, damage to your travel budget is slightly less severe in places like Pittsburgh ($ 73), Seattle ($ 71), Portland, Ore. ($ 70), Denver ($ 69) and Indianapolis ($ 69).

It could have been worse. Are you ready to claim more than $ 1,200 to rent a medium-sized car for a week in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, ranked as the world’s most expensive city to rent a car?

Location, location, location … and other exchange secrets

Determining the rates is not rocket science, it is much worse. At least if you build a spaceship, you have something called astrophysics by your side. Rental car rates are highly dependent on the economy, which is much more unpredictable. But anyone with a rudimentary understanding of supply and demand would probably wonder why large tourist centers are so cheap, because that is where a lot of holiday traffic goes.

In those places, anyone who buys a vacation package can get lower car rental prices from a company that is willing to score enough to be bundled in a one-stop shop incentive with airline tickets and accommodations. This is especially the case in Orlando, where many packages tempt visitors to come to Walt Disney World.

Even if travelers opt for a package, there is more competition between companies for the car rental, so prices remain relatively low. In relatively more industrial cities that are not so dependent on a revenue stream for tourism, relatively more business-oriented people relate vehicles and can pay higher bills.

Basically, if the fate of a car rental company is full, the rates will fall. If it is almost empty, be prepared to pay through the nose.

Here you can read how you can get a cheaper car rental rate

Typically, varying car rental rates between destinations will probably not prevent travelers from going home for the holidays. But if you want to seriously save money, look around and take advantage of online sites that offer all kinds of deals.

Also choose a vehicle that is small enough to meet your needs. Larger vehicles such as SUVs have higher rates. And if you are a risk averse to your budget as opposed to the environment, keep in mind that more environmentally friendly vehicles such as hybrids and electric cars are also on the expensive side.

You also save a lot if you choose not to purchase additional insurance when booking a car. But make sure you first contact your credit card or insurance company to see if you are already covered when it comes to renting a rental car.

The biggest saving you will realize is if you avoid booking a vehicle at the airport. If you take a shuttle to the center of a car rental company instead, you can save as much as 30 percent.

And finally, if you decide entirely against a rent, see if your destination has a good public transportation system or at least a few ride-sharing companies such as Lyft and Uber operating in the area. Those options will at least lead to additional savings.

