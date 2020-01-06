Which Asian actors won Golden Globes?

Loading...

Awkwafina made history at the Golden Globes 2020 with her victory for lead actress in a film comedy / musical as the first Asian actor to ever win the prize in that category. The actress and rapper, of Chinese and Korean descent, received the honor for her work Goodbye, who tells the story of Billi (played by Awkwafina), a young Asian-American woman who discovers that her grandmother has terminal lung cancer. Awkwafina’s profit comes a year after her former Costar Constance Wu received a Golden Globe nomination in the same category Crazy Rich Asians (eventually loses to Olivia Colman) – the first nomination in the category for an Asian woman since 1974.

The historical victory of Awkwafina brings her in good company. At the Golden Globes 2019, Sandra Oh won the award for lead actress in a drama category TV series for her role as Eve Polastri on BBC America’s Killing Eve. It was not Oh’s first time in the rodeo of the prize season – she also won a Golden Globe in 2006 for supporting actress in a series, mini-series or film for TV, and earned five Emmy nominations for her role as Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy.

Oh, however, is not the first Asian actress to ever win a Golden Globe. In fact, she is not the only Asian actress who has won the lead actress on a TV series in the drama category – the first was Yoko Shimada, an actress of Japanese descent who won the category in 1981 for her work on the show Shogun. Other previous victories for Asian actors are the Anglo-Indian actor Ben Kingsley for being the best protagonist in a drama and the best new actor (a defunct category) in 1983 for Gandhi, Cambodian actor Haing S. Ngor for best supporting role in 1985 for The Killing Fields, and Indian-American actor Aziz Ansari for best protagonist in a TV comedy or musical in 2018 for Master of nobody. Awkwafina’s profit still sounds loud and justified, given the obvious lack of representation for Asian people in the history of the award show.