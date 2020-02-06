Which adapter do I need for Europe, America and Dubai – The Sun.

One of the most confusing parts of a vacation is knowing which plug adapter you need for all your devices and electronics.

We have explained the adapters you need for your vacation in Europe, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

4

From the USA to Dubai – these are the various plug adapters you need at holidayCredit: Getty – Contributor

You can now buy universal travel adapters that can be used in most countries. However, it is important to know the difference.

It is also worth knowing the voltage, as some plugs can process different values.

For example, U.S. devices operate at 110 volts while European devices operate at 220 volts. This means that you can blow a fuse if you use the wrong voltage plug.

Only dual-voltage devices such as laptops can be used in both countries without any problems.

We explain which connectors you need and how they work when you travel abroad.

Europe

4

Europa plugs are two plugs with round pins, although there are two slightly different types. Photo credit: Getty Images – Getty

Britons traveling to Europe on vacation need a Type C travel adapter that uses 220 volts.

This connector has two round pins, although some countries have different connector types.

France, Spain and Bulgaria also use the Type F travel adapter – similar to Type C with two prongs, but round and with two grounding clips on each side.

The connector types E, J, K and N can also be used for type C travel adapters.

US

4

The US plug (left), the UK plug (middle) and the Europe plug (right). Photo credit: Getty Images – Getty

In the United States, Type A and B travel adapters are used in the various states.

Type A connectors have two flat pins and can also be used in Canada and Mexico.

Type B connectors are similar, but have a third rounded pin on the bottom.

However, Type B connectors are grounded – this can prevent an electric shock if the connector is broken.

Dubai

4

The plug is the same for the UK and Dubai, so you don’t need an adapter while on vacation in the UAE. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Good news for British towards Dubai as the country uses the same travel adapters as the UK – Type G.

The three-pin connector is used throughout Dubai and elsewhere in the United Arab Emirates.

This means that no travel adapter is needed as your normal plugs fit into the walls.

Other countries in the world where Type G is used are Cambodia, Gibraltar, Malta and the Maldives.

We have put together the best universal travel adapters for your next vacation.

A woman was praised after revealing that she took an extension cord instead of many plug adapters while on vacation.

The British previously argued that the UK plug was better than the US plug because it could carry double the voltage.