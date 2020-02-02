WHEW! Penguins then thrive Washington for a 4-3 Win

The capitals of Washington besieged the penguins in Pittsburgh in the third period, even a late third goal by Penguin’s winger Brandon Tanev could not suppress Washington’s tidal wave. Moments after Tanev scored to give the Penguins a 4-2 lead, Lars Eller scored his second goal of the game and no backrest was used at the Capital One Center.

Penguins goalkeeper Matt Murray was the ultimate difference between winning and losing, as the Penguins recently recaptured malicious goalkeeper’s big-game form and the Penguins survived the attack in Washington with a 4-3 win.

Washington surpassed the Penguins by 13-5 in the third period, but figures can deceive. It seemed to be 100-1. The Penguins (33-14-5) joined the top of the Metro Division within four points of Washington (35-13-5).

After the teams had finished exchanging power games and punishments, the Penguins and Washington traded three goals in two minutes in the middle of the first period. Washington grinder Lars Eller was the first to strike. A few Penguins defense zones, including one from Jared McCann, left Eller open in the slot. Eller (12) ducked in a wrist shot past the goalkeeper Matt Murray of Penguins.

A minute later, a Penguins grinder balanced the game. Recently Sam Lafferty remembered a erroneous breakthrough pass at center ice and took advantage of the hanging Washington defenders. Lafferty (5) fooled Washington goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov with a high, short side wrist.

And 40 seconds after the Penguins equalized the game, they went on. Patric Hornqvist (12) skillfully hit a soft shot for his John Marino sword.

The penguins release the dogs on the front check. The penguins forced Washington to 10 sales periods.

Halfway through the second period, Penguin’s winger Dominik Simon was the happy recipient of one of the Washington Whoops. After McCann had turned the Washington defenders into revenue, he then won a puck fight behind the net. Sidney Crosby got the first shot at which Samsonov stopped, but Simon (5) pulled the rebound around Samsonov for a two-goal lead.

The Penguins spent Samsonov with 16 shots in the second period and generally had the best of the game.

After a few thundering hits from Tom Wilson, the Washington team and the crowd came to life. Washington bombed the Penguins for the first half of the third period. And Wilson hit everything that moved. The powerful Wilson had 11 hits in the first 50 minutes.

Eventually, Evgeny Kuznetsov (18) converted a few failed penguins to make attempts when he walked to the Penguins net and deflected his backhander defenseman John Marino.

In the last three negatives, Penguins winger Brandon Tanev (11) scored a fluky goal that deflected against Washington defender Dmitry Orlov. Only 18 seconds later, however, Eller scored to keep the pressure on the Penguins.

Murray made 29 saves on 32 shots and was easily Penguins’ top player. Samsonov stopped 29 of 33 shots.