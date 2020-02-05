Whether Ujiri stays or goes, believe in everything he has built

To breathe. You are fine. You are more than good – you are good, you are great. This is the self-talk that every Toronto Raptors fan must enter into whenever Masai Ujiri’s opportunity is raised to a different franchise.

It was the Los Angeles Lakers. Then it was the Washington Wizards. But mostly and most recently it’s the New York Knicks.

There have been strong rumors since December that the Knicks believe they have a real shot to lure Masai Ujiri away from Toronto to take over. Of course, many also believed that the Knicks knew they were getting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving when they exchanged Kristaps Porzingis.

The rumor mill re-started after the Knicks fired their president, Steve Mills, two days before the trading deadline and one week before the all-star break.

It was reported that the owner of the team, James Dolan, aimed at Ujiri. New York Times writer Marc Stein added fuel to the fire in a piece in his newsletter and reported that “two old Ujiri viewers I deeply trust before reading about this situation have told me since December that Ujiri is planning to maneuver his way to the Knicks. “

According to Twitter, the name of Ujiri on the platform in the following hours was mentioned 15 percent more in connection with the @ Knicks-handle than with @Raptors.

Considering what he has achieved in his career, Ujiri must be coveted by other organizations. Regardless of his contract status, his name continues to be mentioned in rumors, and the disturbing truth for Raptors fans is that we don’t know his long-term plans. It is possible that he may decide to continue from Toronto.

There are of course many problems that can get in the way of Ujiri to go to New York, of course. Perhaps the greatest is the compensation for the pick that the Knicks would have to give up in exchange for him, which would affect his ability to hit the ground and do his job.

Dolan has already had discussions with one possible candidate, sources tell ESPN. The process for a successor is probably going faster than the time it takes to wait for a Ujiri meeting. https://t.co/9oFeARMvFY

There is also the fact that Ujiri is under contract until 2020-2021, and Dolan’s long track record of interfering with his team in really harmful ways.

But that doesn’t mean Ujiri won’t leave. New York City has a real appeal. (The Meatpacking District is great at this time of the year!)

On Madison Avenue, he would constantly represent the world’s largest brands and media conglomerates. He could be on Today and Good Morning America for breakfast and The Tonight Show and Desus and Mero at night. If he wanted to increase the reach of his philanthropic efforts and the Giants of Africa brand (a worthy goal), I would argue that there is no better place to be than Manhattan.

That might scare Raptors fans, but it is worth remembering that Ujiri is not the only supervisor whose name pops up when there is a high-level job opening. Warriors GM Bob Myers has been linked to the Lakers several times. Myers played at UCLA and, he thinks, after all his success with Golden State, he could look for a new challenge.

The difference between those rumors and those in which Ujiri is involved is that reports about Myers are not a trend, they are a footnote because, with or without Myers, the Warriors will have stable ownership and first class facilities, they will be well managed and managed due to star players, they will have a rabid fan base and will look great on the floor. The departure of Myers would be a loss, but it would not be the end of the world. The warriors would come out well.

That also applies to Toronto, but fans don’t seem to believe it. So there is the slightest hint that a Ujiri departure is imminent, panic arises.

The inferiority complex is understandable. Given our proximity to the US, it is part of our Canadian identity. And given the history of our basketball stars who choose to leave, this is also part of our sporting identity.

But that was a different time and place.

The Raps now have a strong team, a budding superstar and from 2021 will have a large cap space to work with.

Managed by Sara Chan, the team has more scouts in Africa – the new frontier for elite basketball players – than anyone else, they have a great training facility at the OVO Athletic Center, they have real investments in their G League franchise.

And they have proven that they can not only compete, but dominate after losing their biggest star in Kawhi Leonard, as they are on pace to win 59 games this season and finish second in the east. Of course the Raptors won 58 games and were the number 2 with Leonard in the line-up a season ago.

The Raptors are larger than one player or person, even a force like Ujiri.

Ujiri has had many chances to leave and has decided to stay – a confirmation from the team and the city. If he leaves now, that is not a contradiction, but an explanation: he has built something strong and stable enough in Toronto that it no longer needs him. It is time for a new challenge.

He is the most influential person in the history of the Raptors franchise. And in fact it has such a big impact on the team that it will not erode if and when it stops running. There will be a structural and cultural legacy that remains – the significant signs of an effective leader.

It can even be argued that the Raptors could land on their feet immediately after they left Ujiri, taking into account the capital they would receive in return and the long list of execs who wanted his position.

It is time to trust what is already there: a great team and an organization with a solid structure and championship experience, based in one of the best cities in the world.

Ujiri believes he has been saying it non-stop for years, and whether he stays or goes, you have to believe it.

After his opening press conference in 2013, Ujiri said, “I know one thing: I will leave this franchise better than I found it.”

He will – when that day comes.