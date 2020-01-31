Where’s Xur? (January 17 – January 21, 2020) | Destiny 2: Xur Location

Seasoned Destiny 2 players know that they can count on the elusive merchant Xur to perform special exotic items every Friday. However, it is unclear where you can find it. Below is a map with a marker indicating where Xur is and a list of his goods.

Who is xur

If you are new to Destiny 2 and need a little more information on how it works, you should know that Xur is a specialist that sells exotic weapons and armor. Every week he comes to the solar system with a slate, including an exotic weapon and a piece of exotic armor for each character class. Lately he’s been running Fated Engrams, which guarantee players an exotic drop they haven’t got from the collection of exotics before Shadowkeep was released.

Where can I find Xur

The problem with Xur is to find him. We always know when Xur shows up – every day at 10 a.m.PT / 1 a.m. ET every Friday. The question is where Xur is. Previously, Xur’s location in Destiny 2 was noted on the map every weekend. It is now unmarked and harder to find every weekend. Here you will find Xur, the agent of the Nine, and everything you need to know about his offer this week.

Xurs goods for this week

(January 31 to February 4)

This week you’ll find Xur at Giant’s Scar on Io. To get to him, quickly go to the landing area of ​​the giant scar. Ride your sparrow straight through the building in front of you and hang a left when you leave it. Embrace the wall and go left until you reach a cave. Come by and you will find Xur in the background ready to sell you some exotic ones.

Here is the exact location:

Xur has the following for goods:

Fighting lion – 29 legendary shards: Fighting Lion is an explosion, and we mean it literally. This exotic grenade launcher shoots explosives that bounce off surfaces. These grenades can then be fired by releasing the fire button, so you can essentially fire the next thing fate have to control bombs remotely.

Starfire Protocol (Warlock) – 23 Legendary Shards: The Starfire protocol is a suitable choice for fans of fusion grenades. This chest piece gives an additional fusion grenade and charges when weapon damage is increased. Fusion grenade launches also give crack energy, which has a number of advantages when you carry this exotic weapon.

Lucky Pants (Hunters) – 23 Legendary Shards: Are you a lover of hand cannons? Then it’s time to put on your Lucky Pants. With these exotic Hunter legs, you can prepare your handguns faster and more precisely, and precision hits load a round into the handgun chamber.

Wandering Grenades (Titan) – 23 Legendary Shards: Exotic titanium armor often has crazy advantages, and traveling grenades are no exception. This exotic leg set strengthens all shoulder load abilities by dealing additional damage when activated in the air. This means that enemies will not be able to jump over you if you attack them, making you a threat on land and in the air.

Isochronous engram – 97 legendary fragments: You can only buy one of these engrams per week and account. However, if you fill out your exotic collection, it’s worth it. Destiny Engram automatically gives you something you miss in Destiny 2 Year 1 and 2 Exotic sets, and now Forsaken.

Five of the swords: Xur also offers the Five of Swords Challenge this week. This challenge introduces modifiers in Prestige Nightfall missions to increase rewards.

Editor’s recommendations