Where’s baby Andrew? Still no signs of missing Florida newborn

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There are no indications that a missing newborn Florida is in Pasco County after allegedly kidnapping by his father this week, the authorities said.

On Wednesday, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the child’s father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, was found dead in a wooded area in Blanton by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A morning alarm was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for the son of Caballeiro, the 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro. The FDLE said the child from Miami was missing after he was taken from the scene of a triple murder.

The Miami police suspect that Caballeiro kidnapped the baby after shooting and killing the child’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in Miami-Dade, the Miami Herald reported.

Researchers say that Caballeiro arrived in Pasco County about four and a half hours after leaving the scene. His van was found on Jessamine Road and his body was found about 50 meters away.

Researchers found some old coupons and a pacifier in the van, but “there was (was) no sign of the baby,” Nocco said.

“After a thorough search in the area that Sheriff Nocco identified during the press conference last night, NO evidence has been discovered on the scene confirming that Andrew Caballeiro was with Ernesto Caballeiro in Pasco County,” said spokeswoman Amanda Hunter of Pasco County Sheriff press release .

On Wednesday evening, Nocco said a caller said he saw a blonde woman with Caballeiro, but investigators later said the woman might have just stopped checking the vehicle and was not directly involved in the case.

“The most promising research is that Baby Andrew is currently staying in Miami Dade County,” Hunter added. “We follow up all information reported to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office and work closely with the Miami Dade Police Department to ensure that all leads are thoroughly investigated.”

Those with information about the child’s whereabouts can call the FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 911.