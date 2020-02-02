Where will your valentine get a new tattoo or piercing in Amarillo

Valentine’s day shopping is tough, especially if you’ve been with your Valentine for a while. This month you and your Valentine can get some new ink, or get a new piercing at the Amarillo Tattoo Expo.

Although I cannot recommend having someone’s name tattooed on you, no matter how much you are in love; That doesn’t mean I don’t like to throw people on the dice forever.

The expo runs from Valentine’s Day (14-2-2020) up to and including 16 February. There will be tattoos, piercings, face painting, food and drink. It sounds like a good way to spend the “loved ones vacation”.

The Facebook event page says that tickets are only available at the door and there is a discount on Friday if you arrive before 5 p.m. Maybe you sneak out of the office an hour earlier and get a $ 5 discount on that ticket price.

This year it will be held at the Fifth Season Inn and Suites. According to the Facebook event page, more than 100 artists will be present.

The nice thing about these exhibitions and conventions is to see the work shown by artists from my area that I still have to see. There is a lot of talent in our region.

You can view the Facebook event page for more information.

.