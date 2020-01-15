Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon describes the decision to dismiss Gerard Gallant for Peter DeBoer as a “feeling” that something was needed to wake up his team while there was still time to save the season.

January 15, 2020, 3:14 PM

What a strange and strange NHL season it has been.

With no shortage of bombings, the latest was the shocking announcement that the Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant had been fired, less than two seasons after he had led them to the Stanley Cup Final as an expansion team and just a few months after a controversial five minute Vegas’ big fortune turned over in Game 7 against the San Jose Sharks, and turned what looked like another series of victories into defeat.

Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon labeled this firing as performance-based, and if you only look at the rankings, you’ll see a Cup contender lost four in a row, the most recent of which is a 4-2 loss in Buffalo. On 24-19-6, 54 points from Vegas are connected to Vancouver and Winnipeg in the wild card spots of the Western Conference, but the Golden Knights have played two more games. Vegas’ .551 points percentage is in 19th place in the competition.

But as usual there is more going on. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Golden Knights score high in a number of measures, and the story of their struggles has more to do with under-average goaltending and a series of bad luck.

STAT (5-to-5)

Percentage

LEAGUE RANK

GF%

48.51

22nd

XGF%

54.84

2nd

CF%

53.59

3rd

SCF%

55.38

2nd

HDCF%

53.73

5th

SH%

7.46

25th

SV%

0.911

25th

Gallant is a player coach through and through, and given his recent success, it will probably not be long before he gets on with another team. John Hynes was out of work for 34 days before the Nashville Predators hired him, and Peter DeBoer was unemployed for 35 days before Vegas hired him to replace Gallant. What is a plus for how long Gallant will be out of work, especially given that the trading deadline is 41 days and the play-off races are warming up: 19.5?

So when he spoke to Colin Miller, he was shocked at Gallant. He actually asked @JoeYerdon and I if the news was real. We had to give him the actual confirmation. #VGK #Sabres

– Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) January 15, 2020

Miller on Gallant: “That happened? I didn’t know if the boys were joking or not. I was completely shocked. When I was there, he was a fantastic coach, a player coach. Everyone loved him … I know for sure that he will soon have another job. Difficult to see that piece of their puzzle disappear. “#VGK

– Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) January 15, 2020

Given that it’s time for a little exercise. Looking around the competition, there are a number of struggling teams, or teams with interim head coaches, who may suddenly be very interested in the newest head coach available. When someone like Gallant is there, this can encourage a team to take action that might otherwise have driven a storm and been more patient about the process.

So where could Gallant go? Here are a few options:

DETROIT RED WINGS

Jeff Blashill has undoubtedly been in a difficult place from day 1 in Detroit, but this is now his fifth season behind the bench and the team’s percentage of points has fallen every year he is at the helm. It is also noteworthy that Blashill is not the staff of GM Steve Yzerman, but was promoted from Detroit’s AHL team in Grand Rapids by former GM Ken Holland after Mike Babcock left the organization.

So Yzerman still has to bring in “his man” and it could be Gallant. They know each other for sure, because they were teammates – and sometimes even line-mates – for nine seasons in Detroit. Gallant was able to turn the non-playoff Florida Panthers into a post-season team in a year’s time and his work with Vegas put him well on the NHL coach rankings.

However, Yzerman has always supported Blashill as head coach and recently he said last week: “We have had injuries from the first day of the training camp. Regardless of injuries, our performance and the performance of our team are somewhat unfair to the coaching staff at this time The injuries make it really hard to really know what you really have. “

But the comparison may have changed with Gallant available. Nobody saw this coming and it will certainly encourage a number of recalculations in a number of front offices.

CALGARY FLAMES

Bill Hartley was tough. He was followed by Glen Gulutzan, who was not tough enough against the players. Gulutzan was replaced by Bill Peters as a man who would challenge the players more, but the revelations of past abuse in Carolina stopped abruptly earlier this season when the two parties broke up. And while Geoff Ward has stabilized the ship, while Calgary goes under 13-6-1, the fact is that he has still attached that “intermediate” tag to him. And until that is abolished, questions will be asked about who the long-term answer is behind the bank.

Gallant would be a nice middle ground for what the Flames recently had behind the couch. He is a coach of players, certainly, but nobody will walk over him. Gallant has earned respect for his accusations at every stop and his success cannot be debated. The flames are locked in competition mode and must do everything they can to optimize their chances. Is Gallant a good replacement to pass up?

The big question, however, is how you would return Ward to an assistant in favor of Gallant when he has done an admirable job of navigating through flames through incredibly stormy waters. After the Peters situation, Ward calmed everything and Calgary and won his first seven games behind the bench. That was followed by a tough 2-5-1 series, but Ward didn’t allow that too much and now Calgary has won five of his six games in 2020 and is only two points ahead of the division.

There is also no close relationship between Treliving and Gallant – certainly not as close as that between Yzerman and Gallant. So there are plenty of reasons why this doesn’t fit, but if Calgary wanted to wait until the off-season to call, it would probably miss the chance to get Gallant.

COLORADO AVALANCHE

See, we will also label this as a long shot. GM Joe Sakic is not someone who makes an important decision and he is a strong supporter of head coach Jared Bednar, especially after he had retained him after the disastrous 2016-17. Since then, Colorado has made a profit and on paper it now looks like an upcoming superpower.

But like Vegas, the Avalanche are having a tough time losing seven of their past nine games. Even like Vegas, this seems more unfortunate than anything, because the Avs are third in expected targets – for percentage 5-on-5, second in Corsi – for percentage and 21st in shooting percentage during this time. But the fact is that Colorado is now third in the Central, 11 points in first place and only two points free from the wildcard.

I don’t know if Jared Bednar is in trouble or not. Joe Sakic does not make hasty decisions. But I know this: two really good coaches – DeBoer and Laviolette – are there. There is certainly pressure on JB to get this team going

– Adrian Dater (@adater) January 15, 2020

It would be a shock to see how they let Bednar go, but just about every coach shooting this season can be described as such. The pressure is increasing from Avs fans and if the team drops its last three games (all at home) for the all-star break, we will wonder if Sakic will consider switching.

DALLAS STARS

Dallas Stars from GM Jim Nill is one of these teams who made an abrupt decision to continue with his coach, dismissing Jim Montgomery for “unprofessional behavior” and replacing him on an interim basis by assistant Rick Bowness. The Stars, however, sail under Bowness with a record of 10-4-1, so it’s not like he’s struggling in the new performance.

But again, we have to ask ourselves if this is a situation that is too good to pass up. Bowness could, hypothetically, return to his assistant role, which is where he has spent most of his nearly 30 years behind an NHL bank. Gallant would do the long-term head coach work – and be able to hit the ground with a great team – and the rising stars would make a relatively smooth transition (on paper).

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Gallant landing in San Jose would be almost perfect for rivalry purposes.

We already have the Game 7 meltdown to exhaust, and the stand-off of Evander Kane-Ryan Reaves is good for entertainment both on and off the ice. And don’t forget that during the first round of Vegas-San Jose last year, DeBoer was critical of Gallant for “chirping” his Sharks players off the bench. Prior to that ill-fated seventh game, Gallant shot back:

“I really don’t want to talk about that, but I think I should go a little bit,” Gallant said. “That the clown says in the paper yesterday that it’s not right.”

He then explained what actually happened:

“There may have been two incidents and I will tell you both,” he said. “Logan Couture, I thought it was an embellishment, so I yell at the referee. Not Logan Couture. The other, in Game 2, Evander Kane, yells at Ryan Reaves between the bench. Evander yells at me, he says,” hey coach, when are you going to send your big guy on the ice and play him more than four minutes? ” I said, “He plays 10 minutes every minute and he goes a lot more.” That’s the two times. If I’m going to be a chirper and a loud voice, I think people know me as a coach and respect me as a coach. he is going to shout about that, it is a bit inappropriate for me. “

After the sharks fired DeBoer just over a month ago, the assistant was promoted to the main job on an interim basis. However, the sharks have not had the same setback as Calgary in their meantime, 6-7-2 since DeBoer was released.

There are deeper problems in San Jose, such as a thin blue line and a good tandem that has been at the bottom of the competition for two years now (although we will say it has been better lately). The Sharks are currently following an eight-point playoff spot, so although we may not get a new DeBoer-Gallant playoff series this year, they would at least keep them in the same division.

And if the result is that Gallant and DeBoer change teams? That’s just a great storyline.

MINNESOTA WILD

It feels like Bruce Boudreau has been in the “hot seat” for two years now, first after a second round 1 loss and then after last year’s finish outside of the play-offs. Adding the intrigue about his future with the Wild is that he is currently in the final year of his contract. De Wild are on their way again to a play-off miss, which currently has eight points, and it may be a good time for GM Bill Guerin to make his first coaching hire.

For those reasons, Gallant could also fit here. Although Guerin has not been in a hurry to move since he took over from Paul Fenton, who was fired after a year, this schedule feels really old and needs some sales. They are trapped in that mushy center – no clear way to return to the playoffs as a contender, and too good to really sink to the bottom and set up a surefire game changer. Perhaps the first thing Guerin should try with this group before exploring a teardown is bringing a new voice behind the couch – and Gallant is perhaps the best available at the moment.

WINNIPEG JETS

Again, this would be a shocking switch, because Paul Maurice did really well in his seven seasons as the Jets’ head coach. In fact, this year can be one of his finer coaching jobs with the team. He has tried a number of new things, such as bringing Patrik Laine to the top, splitting Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele, and despite a blue line that was destroyed by off-season losses, Maurice managed to support his attack (and a great start) by Connor Hellebuyck) to keep the Jets in the play-off race.

Like Boudreau, however, Maurice is supposed to be in the final year of his contract, so the future is not certain. That has already led to rumors that the current Jets coach could end up in Seattle, although Maurice recently expressed his wish to stay in Winnipeg: “I am here as long as Mark (Chipman) and Kevin (Cheveldayoff) want me to be here This is my home I love this place I don’t want to go anywhere It will kick and scream on the way out, that’s how the transition goes.

But the reality is that here too a team is in the playoff bubble that may be looking for a move. And, outside the past two trading periods when he shifted a first-round choice for center aid, GM Cheveldayoff was traditionally silent in that regard. Of course he only made that one change behind the couch, by releasing Claude Noel for Maurice in 2013-14.

If Cheveldayoff made this call, it would certainly be a surprise. But that’s what the NHL season has determined so far, isn’t it?