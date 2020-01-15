ITV’s new drama White House Farm revolves around the murders of Essex farmhouses in August 1985 in which five members of the Bamber family were murdered in their home one night. The series follows the subsequent media hype and police investigations into the murders.

The six-part drama takes place in Tolleshunt D’Arcy, the Essex village where the real-life murders took place, but none of the filming for the series actually took place there.

Here’s what we know about the locations in White House Farm …

Where was White House Farm filmed?

The house used as the location was chosen because of its similarity to the real White House Farm.

“The house where we portrayed the house on White House Farm was key,” said director Paul Whittington. “Firstly because of its location in rural Essex, its isolation and beauty. Decisive for the balance of this place was ultimately the interior of the house, which was very similar to the original house itself. “

While part of the series was shot in Essex, none of the scenes in the village of Tolleshunt D’Arcy were shot – where the murders took place.

Executive producer Willow Grylls said: “It was also important to us that we weren’t filming near the place where these brutal events actually took place. So we weren’t close to the original White House Farm. “

Instead, the series production team chose other locations to replicate the location of the murders.

According to EssexLive, a production team was spotted in a pub in the village of Roxwell outside of Chelmsford in October 2018. Crew members said they were filming for a top-secret ITV project.

In the Checkers Inn Pub, the locals saw actors in 1980s clothing and on the set, Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen (Brett Collins).

Where was the process filmed?

The series’ murder trial was actually filmed at Chelmsford Crown Court – the same place where the actual trial of Jeremy Bamber took place.

But director Paul Whittington said: “Aside from filming Jeremy Bammer’s trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, where it took place in 1986, we avoided filming in one of the real locations out of respect. “Wherever we film – whether in a real place or not – we are always aware and sensitive of the fact that we represent real life with real victims. Along with the responsibility that comes with it. “

He added: “We were filming in the courtroom next door where Jeremy Bamber was on trial. That was just a logistical problem. The courtroom we used hadn’t really changed in over 30 years. “

Did filming take place in one of the Bamber objects?

None of the scenes in the series were filmed when the murders took place. However, the locals spotted camera crews and actors filming in front of Bourtree Cottage in Goldhanger in 2018.

Jeremy Bamber lived in Bourtree Cottage at the time of the murders.

What happened at the White House Farm?

On the night of August 6, 1985, five members of the Bamber family at the White House Farm – Nevill and June Bamber -, their adopted daughter Sheila Caffell, and their two young sons were killed.

The police initially believed that Sheila had killed her family in a suicide since she previously had schizophrenia. However, her surviving adoptive brother Jeremy Bamber was arrested weeks later after his girlfriend spoke to the police. Bamber was convicted of the murders in October 1986 and sentenced to life in prison.